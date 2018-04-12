It’s Wawa Day — Which Means You Can Get a Free Coffee: Here’s How

Need a little morning boost or something to get through that mid-afternoon slump? Wawa is here to save the day.

The convenience store is giving out free coffee in celebration of its 54th anniversary all day on Thursday, April 12, which has been dubbed Wawa Day.

So how can you take advantage of this offer? Simply stroll into any of Wawa’s locations and fix your cup — whatever size you want! — just the way you like it.

Check the Wawa store locator to find a free coffee near you — if you’re on the East Coast, that is. The chain currently has more than 790 stores from Pennsylvania down to Florida.

The chain expects to give away 2 million cups of coffee on Wawa Day.

Cheers to 54 years! Enjoy FREE Any Size Coffee today, 4/12! #WawaDay pic.twitter.com/Ff5PlOE8QP — Wawa (@Wawa) April 12, 2018

Wawa also announced that since establishing The Wawa Foundation in 2014, they’ve reached their goal of raising $50 million to benefit “causes supporting health, hunger and everyday heroes.”

“Wawa Day is a great day for us to all pause and thank the millions of customers we’ve served over the past 54 years who have made us an integral part of the communities we serve,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa President and CEO, in a press release.

Gheysens added in the release, “Happy Wawa Day everyone and cheers to you all!”