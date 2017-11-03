Watch Parents Tell Their Kids They Ate All Their Halloween Candy for Jimmy Kimmel: ‘That’s Why I Don’t Love You!’

It’s that wonderful time of year again when being a parent pays off – the annual Jimmy Kimmel Live! Halloween prank.

For the seventh year in a row there were tears, tantrums and very rude gestures from toddlers for the “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy!” mashup.

While Kimmel is off this week, the beloved and hilarious segment still went ahead on Thursday with guest host Jennifer Lawrence introducing the compilation of sneaky parents telling their little ones they had eaten all the candy.

The reactions ranged from meltdowns and screaming to one child demanding her mother “Spit it out! Spit it out of your tummy.”

Others preferred non-verbal methods of explaining their outrage: one boy smiled as he flipped his mother off, another smashed the phone out of their parent’s hand and a boy in a ninja costume tried out his ninja moves on his father’s crotch.

A very upset little boy declared that eating his candy was “why I don’t love you”.

Not all of the children took their parents’ candy eating ways as badly, with a sweet little boy instantly forgiving his mom.

Kim Kardashian West, who was a guest on Thursday night’s show, said she thought about pulling the same trick on her children, North, 3, and Saint, 23 months, but she just could not bring herself to do so.

Kimmel and actor Channing Tatum, who guest hosted the show earlier in the week, did not have the same qualms.

Both dads happily pranked their children and the hilarious results were shown earlier this week.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights (11:35 p.m.) on ABC.