Restaurant Waiter Fired After Sharing Photo of Homophobic Comments Made on Customer’s Receipt

A North Carolina waiter was fired from his job after posting a picture of a customer’s receipt on which homophobic comments had been written, PEOPLE can confirm.

On Tuesday, Hickory Tavern — a popular chain of sports bars — confirmed to the Charlotte Observer that an employee from its Sun Valley/Indian Trail location in Charlotte, NC had been fired after posting a picture of the bill, which violated their confidentiality policy.

Although the initial post is no longer available online, Lucia Stetson, a self-described “theatre friend” of the waiter, also shared a photo of the receipt dated Nov. 30, on which a customer had written in pen: “Our gay waiter made me wanna throw up my food! Ruined my experience tongt [sic]. Will not be back!”

The photo also featured a red marking, which obscured the customer’s name and the amount they paid for the meal, over which the words “please read the ignorance” were written.

“Ok friends. A sweet young man was fired from his server job at Hickory Tavern after sharing a bigoted note left by a customer. Let’s help him find a new job. Time is of the essence,” the waiter’s friend captioned the picture on Facebook.

“Lets [sic] help him find A new job where his sparkling personality and exceptional customer Service will be valued! Send me leads and I will help him network. Restaurants, retail, customer service. People love him!!! This is a theater friend – let’s stand with him!!! Please share!!!” Stetson continued.

The post has now been shared over 2,000 times.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the restaurant chain said that they “strongly condemn the insults directed at one of our team members in remarks left by a patron on their credit card receipt.”

“We value diversity and do not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, sexual orientation or for any other reason. We also value the privacy of our patrons, and posting of credit card receipts violates our confidentiality policy,” the spokesperson continued.

The spokesperson also added that while the employee was initially fired, he was later offered his job back.

“Although the team member was initially terminated for violating this policy, after further discussions with the team member, we made the decision to offer his job back. We strive to strike the right balance between supporting our team members and protecting the private information of our guests,” the spokesperson added.