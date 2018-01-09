If You Own a Vitamix You Could Be Entitled to a $70 Gift Card Thanks to a Lawsuit Settlement

Vitamix owners, listen up.

Thanks to a class-action lawsuit, owners of certain models of the high-powered blenders could be eligible for a $70 gift card or a free replacement blade. The news comes after Vita-Mix Corporation decided to settle the case that claimed certain blenders were defective and depositing tiny black, harmless flecks into food and drinks.

In order to qualify, blendersettlement.com, a site dedicated to the settlement, notes that the blade assembly date must be on or after January 1, 2007 until October 1, 2016 for household blenders. The date is reportedly located at the bottom of the blender container. Eligible members can then either mail in a claim form or submit one online.

The Vitamix Ascent, Explorian, and Venturist models are not included in the settlement, according to Consumer Reports, but the site reports about 6 million Vitamix blenders are affected. Vita-Mix Corporation denies that number and does not admit to any wrongdoing by agreeing to the settlement but rather states that “as a result of these black flecks, Vitamix blenders are worth less than what consumers and businesses paid to purchase them,” according to the settlement notice.

“Vitamix does not know the number of blenders affected because not all blenders experienced flecking, but we anticipate that the number of claimants will be small,” said the company’s director of communications, Scott Tennant.

Those affected should have been notified of the settlement by January 2 and the deadline to file is September 28.

The new seal used to make the current models is now encased in rubber to avoid the black polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) flecks coming into contact with food.