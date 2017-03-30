Watch Vin Diesel Transform Into a Ham and Cheese Sandwich Because Why Not

It’s about as weird as it sounds.

The internet can be a really scary place, but once and a while it redeems itself with adorable puppy memes, cupcake recipes and now a video of Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel sculpted into a ham and cheese sandwich.

YouTuber and professional laser cutter William Osman has been fielding unusual fan requests for quite some time, but his latest project takes the cake (or the toasted bread, rather, topped with a green olive) when it comes to viral video potential.

Using a high-tech computer program to create a particularly busty model of Diesel’s upper torso, the mechanical and electrical engineer laser cuts the sliced lunch meat and American cheese to create a layered (and surprisingly artistic) model.

The lengthy process, which proves to be hilarious thanks to Osman’s obvious aversion to cold cuts, is also quite mesmerizing to watch. It takes time, patience and attention to detail to stack each sodium-laden, burnt-smelling slice into a piece of culinary art.

“This is one of the worst things I have ever done, like, in my life,” says Osman at one point during the video. “If Vin Diesel ever sees this, I’m sorry.”

If you’re wondering where condiments play a role, the meat slab is held securely by a dab of mayonnaise. The eyes, unfortunately, are inedible, but think this could have been an opportune time for mustard, jalapeños or even cherry peppers to be incorporated (because ham and cheese obviously needs a spicy component).

Since Osman is open to recommendations, we’re thinking a turkey Angelina Jolie, salami Samuel L. Jackson or roast beef Ryan Gosling sound like appetizing options. And while it’s our instinct to beg for something with peanut butter and jelly (the best lunch sandwich, by far), it probably doesn’t have the easiest ingredients to shape with a precise laser.

This article originally appeared in Foodandwine.com