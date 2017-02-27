The Vanity Fair Oscar Party Menu Began with Black Truffle Lasagna and Ended with In-N-Out Burgers

Dessert was also, in a word, decadent. The sweets selection included gourmet banana splits, cupcakes named after the nominees, and mini butter tarts (which were recreated from recipe given by VF editor Graydon Carter’s mom).

A post shared by Bouchon Bistro (@bouchon_bistro) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

A post shared by Bouchon Bistro (@bouchon_bistro) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:53pm PST

A post shared by Chef Thomas Keller (@chefthomaskeller) on Feb 27, 2017 at 12:07am PST

A post shared by Bouchon Bistro (@bouchon_bistro) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:49pm PST

Once again, chef Thomas Keller—of The French Laundry, Per Se and Bouchon—oversaw the star-studded feast, which featured his elegant riffs on classic comfort foods, including crispy fried chicken nuggets, chicken pot pies, mini corndogs and black truffle lasagna.

It’s the new kind of fashion plate : A glamorous party that begins with black truffle lasagna and ends with In-N-Out burgers .

A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:45pm PST

Congratulations to all of tonight's winners and talented nominees! @bouchon_bistro #VFOscarParty #BeverlyHills A post shared by Chef Thomas Keller (@chefthomaskeller) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:17pm PST

Traditional 🇨🇦 Butter Tarts made for tonight's #VFOscarParty, recipe from the original Mrs. Carter (Graydon Carters mom). A post shared by Chef Thomas Keller (@chefthomaskeller) on Feb 27, 2017 at 12:45am PST

And in grand tradition, at the end of the night featured carts of In-N-Out fast food burgers—which celebrities and guests (and, yes, even chef Keller!) couldn’t wait to dive into.

#VFOscarParty 🌟 #inandout 💕🍔🌴 A post shared by Hannah Thomson (@hannahthomson) on Apr 13, 2016 at 8:46am PDT

Gotta end with @innout #VFOscarParty A post shared by Chef Thomas Keller (@chefthomaskeller) on Feb 27, 2017 at 1:27am PST

And it's over! #oscarweekend !! my treat. #innout A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 27, 2017 at 1:51am PST

While snagging an invitation to the star-studded bash may prove a little difficult, you can still get a taste of Keller’s menu. Below, the chef shares his recipe for Avocado Louie with PEOPLE. Try it at your next dinner party—they’re sure to award you best supporting chef.

The #Oscar-worthy Avocado Louie. Spring vegetable salad with green goddess dressing. #VFOscarParty #BeverlyHills A post shared by Bouchon Bistro (@bouchon_bistro) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

Avocado Louie

½ avocado, pitted

5 hearts of palms, cut into rings

4 radishes, chopped

5 celery stalks, shaved

3 pickled cucumbers

3 pickled mushrooms

2 asparagus tips

1 sugar snap pea

2 romanesco cauliflower

1 cherry tomato

2 pearl onions, sliced

1 tbsp. lemon vinaigrette

1 tbsp. green goddess puree

Extra virgin olive oil, to taste

Fleur de sel, to taste

1. If you can, do your own pickling. Add cucumber parisiennes, hon shimeji mushrooms in a large bowl or jar with 1 part champagne vinegar, 1 part water, 1 part sugar. Let sit.

2. In a pot of boiling water, blanch hearts of palm, green asparagus, snap pea and romanesco cauliflower until tender.

3. Cut avocado in half. Trim the base so there is a flat surface. Trim the top and cut off any blemishes on the flesh. Brush the outside with lemon vinaigrette.

4. Spoon green goddess puree (recipe below) onto plate and place avocado on top. Add the rest of the ingredients—have fun with it! Drizzle lightly with extra virgin olive oil. Season with fleur de sel.

Green Goddess Puree

1 ¾ cups mayonnaise

¾ cup crème fraiche

⅓ cup roasted garlic, pureed

2 ripe avocados, peeled and pitted

2⅔ cups herb puree (below)

Salt, to taste

Incorporate all ingredients in a food processor or blender, and combine well. Adjust to desired consistency and season to taste.

Herb Puree

3 cups pickled parsley

2 cups baby spinach

1 cups pickled tarragon

1 cups dill

1. In a pot of salted, boiling water, add all ingredients and stir well. Allow the herbs to cook until tender: they should disintegrate when pressed.

2. Remove the cooked herbs with a slotted spoon place in a colander lined with cheese cloth or paper towel. (Ring out excess liquid to avoid the puree becoming too salty.)

3. Place ingredients in a blender and blend on high (you might need to add a small amount of cold water to help it spin) to a smooth thick puree. Scrape the sides of the blender and pulse again. Let chill.