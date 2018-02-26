Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Shares Her Primavera Recipe — and the Truth About 'the Pasta'

Kristen Doute stars on Vanderpump Rules (Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo) and shares her journey as a longtime vegetarian — plus delicious, healthful recipes — on her website, Vegiholic. Each week, she’ll share a cocktail or food recipe inspired by the episode. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @kristendoute.

It’s not about the pasta. If we haven’t reiterated this enough to you, my Vegetti Primavera is the final nail in the coffin. It was never about the pasta (but I’m not a pasta hater!). Sometimes I’m in the mood for a hearty, flavorful meal, but I don’t want the carbs that go with it. Spiraling your veggies and cooking them perfectly al dente will feed your need for that firm-to-the-bite craving!

Courtesy Kristen Doute; Inset: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Side note: I’m a huge fan of SUR’s Angel Hair Checca — the pasta James had a meltdown over. His emotions were so chaotic that an internet rumor surfaced that “pasta” was a code word for drugs. You guys know I’m upfront about everything these days, so I’m going extremely transparent. “Pasta” was/is not a code word, but a lame analogy for “respect”. (But coming from DJ James, what did you expect?)

Matt Sayles

WATCH: ‘Vanderpump’ Star Jax Taylor Admits He’s Seeing A Life Coach After Cheating On Girlfriend

Learn how to make your own below!

Kristen Doute’s Vegetti Primavera

2 zucchini, spiralized

2 yellow squash, spiralized

6 oz. broccoli florets

6 garlic cloves

½ tsp oregano

½ tsp thyme

Extra-virgin olive oil

6 pearl tomatoes, quartered

¼ cup white wine

Pine nuts, for garnish

Fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced for garnish

Avocado Sauce

½ avocado

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of ½ lemon

Water, if necessary

1. Preheat the oven to 425°. Place broccoli florets and garlic cloves on a rimmed baking sheet and toss with to coat with olive oil, thyme, oregano, salt and pepper. Roast in the oven for 8-10 minutes then remove the garlic to a separate bowl.

2. Heat 1 tbsp. olive oil a large skillet over high heat. Sauté “noodles” in small batches, adding another tbsp. olive oil each time, for 1-2 minutes and transfer immediately to a plate or bowl.

3. In the same skillet over high heat, add tomatoes, roasted garlic and white wine. Reduce the heat and let simmer for 3 minutes.

4. Toss all ingredients together in a large serving bowl or platter. Drizzle avocado sauce over top (recipe below) and garnish with pine nuts and basil.

Avocado Sauce

Add avocado, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper to a high-speed blender. Blend, adding a splash of water if necessary to create a thick but creamy consistency.

This recipe was provided by a chef, restaurant or culinary professional. It has not been tested by PEOPLE for home use.