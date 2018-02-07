Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Shares Her Own Recipe for SUR's Famous Goat Cheese Balls

Kristen Doute stars on Vanderpump Rules (Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo) and shares her journey as a longtime vegetarian — plus delicious, healthful recipes — on her website, Vegiholic. Each week, she’ll share a cocktail or food recipe inspired by the episode. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @kristendoute.

About a year and a half ago, when Vegiholic started flowing, this was the number one recipe my readers and the viewers of Vanderpump Rules requested. I turned on some tunes, poured myself a Crymax (to get into the SUR spirit) and went to work.

To be totally honest, I’ve never asked Chef Joe exactly how to make these, but after eating them for the past decade, I knew I could create an easy-to-do at-home recipe. My goat cheese balls are flash-fried in a pan with avocado oil rather than deep-fried in a commercial kitchen. For this recipe, I decided to add a bit of fire and a bit of smoke — cayenne pepper and smoked paprika — to the breading mixture. The dressing is also much more simple and healthier.

And yes, goat cheese ball connoisseur Stassi Schroeder has given my version her stamp of approval. My biggest challenge is getting Stassi to make them for herself! She doesn’t cook … so for now, baby steps.

Learn how to make your own below!

Kristen Doute’s Goal Cheese Balls

Makes 6

3 oz. soft goat cheese

½ cup cornstarch (or flour)

1 tsp.dried thyme

1 tsp. smoked paprika

½ tsp. cayenne pepper (for some kick! less is fine if you’re spicy shy)

1 egg, whisked

Avocado oil, for frying

Cucumbers and carrots, thinly sliced for garnish

Mango dipping sauce (recipe below)

1. Roll goat cheese into 6 even rounds. Transfer to a plate lined with wax paper and freeze for 5 minutes.

2. Heat skillet on medium for 3 minutes. Add avocado oil (about ½ inch deep) and heat for another 3 minutes.

3. Mix thyme, paprika, cayenne pepper and breadcrumbs in a small bowl. Whisk egg in a separate bowl and place cornstarch in a third bowl. Remove goat cheese from freezer and generously coat each ball in cornstarch, then egg batter, then breadcrumbs.

4. Carefully place goat cheese balls in preheated oil, turning with metal tongs every 3-4 seconds until lightly browned. Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel to remove excess grease. Serve with sliced carrots and cucumber and mango dipping sauce.

Mango Sauce

½ mango

1 tbsp. white balsamic vinegar

¼ cup avocado oil

Sea salt and black pepper, to taste

1. Blend all ingredients in high-powered blender or food processor until smooth.

