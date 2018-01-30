Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Shares the Cocktail Recipe She Would Drink During a SUR Cry Sesh

Kristen Doute stars on Vanderpump Rules (Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo) and shares her journey as a longtime vegetarian — plus delicious, healthful recipes — on her website, Vegiholic. Each week, she’ll share a cocktail or food recipe inspired by the episode. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @kristendoute.

The “Crymax” is a wine-based cocktail that the O.G. girls of Vanderpump Rules and I invented and will forever love. Back in my SUR Restaurant days, it was the easiest way to sneak a drink. I could leave it back in the employee area as it appeared to be nothing more than a virgin mocktail! We would simply request soda and strawberry puree from the bartenders while we stashed mini bottles of vino anywhere they would fit.

Why the name Crymax? 99 percent of the time we would sip this glorious beverage, it was while bailing on our tables and bawling our eyes out in the employee bathroom. This drink is everything a SUR girl is: a little sweet (like Tom Schwartz on Monday’s episode), a little bubbly (Brittany), and a little bitter (Scheana).

Matt Sayles

Poor Logan! I would mix the Crymax up for him in a heartbeat over that drama. I think Logan deserves it because he genuinely had his feelings hurt by a guy he cares about — that’s a SUR girl staple.

WATCH: ‘Vanderpump’ Star Jax Taylor Admits He’s Seeing A Life Coach After Cheating On Girlfriend

I know my plan to ambush Jax with a surprise visit from Brittany’s mom and sister went awry, but hear me out: I just want Brittany to be happy! When her laughter turned into tears, I knew it was time to bring in the big dogs: her family. Jax is a charmer with all of the ladies, moms especially. So, this time around I may have lost the battle, but it doesn’t mean I’ve lost the war.

Learn how to make your own Crymax below!

The Crymax Courtesy Kristen Doute

Kristen Doute’s Crymax

Serves: 1

1 pint strawberries, washed and stems removed

3 Tbsp. pure cane sugar

5 oz. Sauvignon Blanc

3 oz. club soda

1. Blend strawberries, sugar and 2 to 3 tablespoon of filtered water in a bullet or blender. Reserve 2 ounces purée and store the rest in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

2. Pour wine, soda and purée over ice and serve in a collins glass. (Brownie points if you use an eco-friendly straw!)