Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Shares a Refreshing Margarita Recipe That Will Transport You to Spring Break

Kristen Doute stars on Vanderpump Rules (Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo) and shares her journey as a longtime vegetarian — plus delicious, healthful recipes — on her website, Vegiholic. Each week, she’ll share a cocktail or food recipe inspired by the episode. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @kristendoute.

There’s nothing better than a refreshing Kiwi Berry-Cucumber Margarita to celebrate our Mexico trip! If you like kiwis, you’ll fall in love with the mini version. Kiwi berries are fuzz-free, grape sized kiwis you can pop in your mouth or muddle in my margarita. Though not the most common fruit to find, it is easier than you think! Typically harvested in the fall, they are still ready to purchase in the spring. Check your local farmers’ markets and produce stores for this delicious, vitamin C-packed snack. Muddle that margarita, and let’s chat about Mexico…

Kristen Doute; Inset: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

I’ve learned with this Vander-group that you can’t control the way other people feel, you can only control the way you handle things. Unnecessary arguments make me feel unsafe. When I’m back in L.A., I can easily retreat to my home with my dogs, but when I’m out of the country, I’m stuck. Luckily, I was with a large group, gorgeous weather and an abundance of tequila, so Mexico was still a blast.

I had a sour opinion about Scheana trying to hook Adam up with Brittany, because Scheana doesn’t own her actions. She pulled a Jax by lighting the flame and running in the other direction. Listen — if you are going to poke the bear, be prepared to feel the wrath.

And… yes, I threw a cocktail at James in Mexico. Stay tuned to find out why.

Matt Sayles

Kristen Doute’s Kiwi Berry Cucumber Margarita

5 kiwi berries, sliced

Juice from ½ a lime

1 Tbsp. agave

2½ oz. blanco tequila

½ baby Persian cucumber, sliced, skin on

In a cocktail shaker muddle kiwi berries with lime juice and agave. Add tequila, cucumber and ice to the shaker. Shake vigorously. Strain over ice into a rocks glass (with the rim salted or unsalted).

Makes: 1

This recipe was provided by a chef, restaurant or culinary professional. It has not been tested by PEOPLE for home use.