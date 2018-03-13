Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Shares a Healthy Recipe Her Costars 'Could Use' After Wild Vegas Trip

Kristen Doute stars on Vanderpump Rules (Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo) and shares her journey as a longtime vegetarian — plus delicious, healthful recipes — on her website, Vegiholic. Each week, she’ll share a cocktail or food recipe inspired by the episode. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @kristendoute.

While my friends were partying it up in Vegas during last week’s episode, I was hanging back in sunny Los Angeles, whipping up this Hippie Spread! After that crazy trip, they could use this to detox their fast food-filled bodies.

Hippie spread (inset: Kristen Doute) Kristen Doute; Inset: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Kudos to Brittany for giving Jax a reality check with the pregnancy test “scare.” All of the boys clearly needed a reality check in Vegas, but especially Tom and Tom. I couldn’t be prouder of the Toms for their new business venture with Ken and Lisa, but Lisa putting them in check really opened their eyes to how serious this new restaurant is. How ironic that Vegas was the setting that these Peter Pans no longer get to live in Never-Never Land?!

Learn how to make your Hippie Spread below!

Hippie spread Kristen Doute

Kristen Doute’s Hippie Spread

Coconut oil

¼ cup sunflower seeds

¼ yellow onion, small dice

8 oz. baby bella mushrooms, thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup white wine (whatever you’re drinking!)

½ bunch fresh tarragon

¼ cup lentils, steamed

¼ cup vegetable stock

Sea salt

1. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon coconut oil on high heat. Add sunflower seeds and cook on medium for 3 minutes (until seeds are light brown, not chocolate colored!). Remove and set to the side. In the same pan, add more coconut oil on high heat. Sauté onions & mushrooms for 2 minutes, stirring midway. (*Remember: DON’T overcrowd your pan / DO prepare in two batches if need be!) Add garlic for 1 minute; deglaze with white wine. Add tarragon, stir and remove from heat. Mix all ingredients (plus lentils!) with sunflower seeds.

2. Blend all ingredients together in a food processor, adding vegetable stock as needed to keep purée moist. (I HATE THAT WORD BUT IT WORKS wahhh.) Season with sea salt to taste. Serve with tea on toast or with vino on crackers. If you’re feeling fancy, layer with goat cheese! Get creative. The world is your (vegetarian) oyster.

This recipe was provided by a chef, restaurant or culinary professional. It has not been tested by PEOPLE for home use.