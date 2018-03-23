Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Shares a Vegetarian Recipe She's Trying to Get on the Menu at TomTom

Kristen Doute stars on Vanderpump Rules (Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo) and shares her journey as a longtime vegetarian — plus delicious, healthful recipes — on her website, Vegiholic. Each week, she’ll share a cocktail or food recipe inspired by the episode. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @kristendoute.

Thinking about the eventual opening of TomTom, I had a vegetarian dinner party for the cast! I love to cook for my friends and thought I could get the boys excited about putting a vegetarian-friendly item or two on their menu one day. What better for the boys than Beer-Battered Buffalo Cauliflower Bites!?

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (inset: Kristen Doute) Courtesy Kristen Doute; Inset: David Livingston/Getty

I snacked on these gems while watching the recent episode unfold … and what an explosive episode it was. I assume no one was too shocked to see the girls and I rally together to support Brittany — not even Jax. If Jax had an epiphany about his possible career move, I would think he would include his live-in girlfriend in this decision.. or maybe have a clue what SHE wanted. There probably was a conversation about Florida, but when it comes to Jason, there’s an inkling of truth meshed with major exaggeration.

Matt Sayles

Kristen Doute’s Beer-Battered Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

1 cup milk (or dairy-free milk if vegan)

½ cup light beer (such as Coors Light, Pabst Blue Ribbon, or Corona)

½ cup all-purpose gluten-free flour

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

1 (2 lb.) head cauliflower cut in florets (about 3 to 4 cups)

Store-bought buffalo sauce (such as Frank’s)

1. Preheat over to 450°. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Whisk milk, beer, flour and spices in a mixing bowl.

3. Dip each floret in batter to coat and place on parchment paper. Bake for 20 minutes, flipping half way through.

4. Remove from oven and coat with buffalo sauce using a silicone basting bush.

8. Bake for an additional 10 minutes. Serve with celery, carrots and ranch dressing.

This recipe was provided by a chef, restaurant or culinary professional. It has not been tested by PEOPLE for home use.