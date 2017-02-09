People

All the Restaurants Where You Can Get Free Food on Valentine’s Day

Papa John's

Whether or not you’ve got a date on February 14th, one thing that everyone can get on board with is sweet deals on food. From BOGO offers to generous prix-fixes to straight up freebies, these restaurant chains have all of your needs covered.

Auntie Anne’s: The pretzel chain is offering a buy one, get one heart-shaped pretzel (Original or Cinnamon Sugar) to their Pretzel Perks members.

Chuck E. CheeseBeginning on Valentine’s Day, every Tuesday you can get two large two topping pizzas for $22.

Dunkin’ Donuts: For the chance to win $2,500 and a year’s worth of coffee and donuts, beginning Thursday fans can enter the “Dunkin’ Love” photo contest, sharing via Instagram how Dunkin’ Donuts is part of their love story, using hashtag #DunkinLoveContest.

Fogo de Chao: From Feb. 10-14, couples who eat in the restaurant will receive a dining card for a complimentary lunch or dinner on their next visit of up to $62.95 value, redeemable until April 30, 2017.

Hooters: For the broken-hearted out there, bring in a picture of your ex to shred up and get a free order of wings. Seriously.

Krystal Burger: For $9.99, couples can share 8 of their signature square-patty sliders, a dozen golden-fried shrimp, a chili cheese or Junkyard fry and either two cherry ICEEs or two chocolate chip cookies.

Macaroni Grill: $24 per person will get each of you your choice of appetizer, entrée and dessert.

McAlister’s Deli: On V-Day, participating McAlister’s locations will offer up to two complimentary kids meals with the purchase of an adult entrée for all guests that dine in.

Papa John’s: Get a medium 1-topping heart-shaped pizza on thin crust with brownie for $15 OR  get 2 for $18 in select stores (check with your local store first).

Pressed Juicery: Send someone special a “Valentine’s Day Gram”, which includes a free mini 2 ounce juice. You can send a juice voucher via email and redeem a free juice for yourself in a choice of three flavors at the nearest location.

Qdoba: Guests who kiss someone at the register at participating locations on February 14 will get a free second entrée when they buy an entrée. Additionally, the burrito chain is spreading the love even more and donating a dollar to No Kid Hungry for every Instagram post with #QdobaForaKiss shared from Feb. 10-15.

Red Robin: Royalty members can get 50% any gourmet burger with the purchase of any Finest, Gourmet or Big Tavern Burger, entrée, entrée salad or sandwich.

Schlotzsky’s: The sandwich spot is giving away special free 3 oz. bottles of its signature hot sauce at restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

T.G.I. Fridays: From Feb. 9-14, they are offering half-priced bottles of wine all day and night. For a Valentine’s Day dinner deal, you can hey their 2 for $30 promotion features two premium entrées and one shareable dessert.

White Castle: For the 26th year in a row, the slider chain is taking reservations for a seated dinner with table service and a Valentine’s menu. Not exactly a deal, but it’ll make you feel special nonetheless.

