14 Delicious Valentine’s Day Treats to Buy for Your Sweetie
Forget the teddy bear and gift something scrumptious your loved one can truly savor
BAKED BY MELISSA'S VALENTINE'S DAY CUPCAKE COLLECTION
Ditch the delivery of roses this year —these limited edition cupcakes ship nationwide (from Jan. 30- Feb. 16) for wherever your heart is. The available flavors include dark chocolate, cookies & milk, red velvet, chocolate cookie dough, white chocolate pretzel, and chocolate red velvet.
from $32; bakedbymelissa.com
SKITTLES LOVE MIX
The brand new bags of the fruity candy are filled with red, white, and pink-colored flavors—perfect for any candy dish.
$2.50; target.com
REESE'S VALENTINE'S LOVE BUGS
The same peanut butter chocolates you know and love, only in even cuter packaging.
$3.59; target.com
HARRY & DAVID CHOCOLATE ROSE HEART CAKES
This dessert for two is an easy alternative to slaving away in the kitchen.
$54.99; harryanddavid.com
SUGARFINA XO GRAY MALIN CANDY BENTO BOX
Your reciever will want to hang onto this gorgeous packaging long after you gift it. Designed with photographer Gray Malin from his "Up and Away" series, each box includes pink flamingos, super sour hearts and champagne bears.
$28; sugarfina.com
MAMAN'S COOKIE LOVE GIFT BOX
Nothing has the power to win over hearts more than a box of a dozen freshly baked cookies delivered right to your doorstep. Choose from the N.Y.C. bakery's nutty chocolate chip, white chocolate pretzel, or a combo of the two cookies.
$45; mamannyc.com
MAGNUMS ICE CREAM TUBS
Magnum's new line of ice cream pints—which are all sealed with a thick layer of their signature chocolate on top—are a great addition to any Galentine's Day celebration. They come in white chocolate vanilla, milk chocolate vanilla, dark chocolate rasberry and milk chocolate hazelnut so each friend can get their own or you can share the love with everyone.
$5.49; available in stores nationwide
SWEET LAUREL CAKE KIT
If you prefer to whip up something yourself, this kit makes it easy. The homemade chocolate caramel cake from the LA-based bakery is perfect as a gluten-free and dairy-free indulgence.
$55; sweetlaurel.com
CINNABON HEART-SHAPED BOXES OF CINNAMON ROLLS
Did someone say breakfast in bed? This special-edition heart-shaped box is available in stores nationwide, but if you're feeling lazy, you can also have the original buns delivered to your significant other's doorstep. Just heat them up in the oven at 350° for 15 to 20 minutes to give the gift of a delicious morning.
$85; goldbely.com
DOVE VALENTINE'S LOVE NOTES
Smooth caramel and milk chocolate help you spell out a sweet message for your loved one.
$3.50; target.com
Welch's Fruit Snacks
The snack packs get an adorable makeover with heart-shaped fruit chews and room to sign a sweet message.
$4.99; target.com
CHOBANI LIMITED BATCH CHERRY VANILLA BLEND
Is your valentine a health nut? Start their day with this good-for-you sweet treat.
$1.49; freshdirect.com
HUNGRY HOWIE'S HEART-SHAPED PIZZA
On Feb. 13 and 14, this cheesy pie from the chain restaurant is sure to please all the pizza lovers of the world.
$6.99; available at participating locations
AUNTIE ANNE’S HEART-SHAPED PRETZELS
The pretzel chain is spreading some serious love! Original and cinnamon sugar heart-shaped pretzels will be available at Auntie Anne’s nationwide on Feb. 14. Additionally, they're offering up a buy one, get one offer for all My Pretzel Perks members. To get in on the action, customers need to download their app 12 p.m. EST on Feb. 13.
