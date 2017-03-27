How to Eat Your Way Through the New Universal Orlando Theme Park

In the realm of theme park fare, Universal Orlando has a knack for going above and beyond the average standard of quality. From Butterbeer to Green Eggs and Ham to Krusty Burgers, food is a crucial component of the fully immersive experience in the worlds they’ve created, and it appears their newest park will be no different.

Volcano Bay—Universal’s third park and first water park—is all set to open on May 25, and they’ve just released a sneak peek of what’s on the menu. Unlike at Universal Studios or Islands of Adventure, the 4 restaurants at Volcano Bay aren’t pop culture-themed, but they do reinforce the island vibes of the rest of the park.

Items like BBQ chicken pizza, mango pulled pork sandwiches, a tropical taco sampler, poke bowls, and tapioca pudding are all set to make an appearance—and we must say, they all look pretty delightful.

FROM COINAGE: Can You Still Pay With a Torn Dollar Bill?

For more food and restaurant news, follow People Food on Facebook.

To maximize your eating time, all guests will receive wristbands (which they call “TapuTapu™”) that ensure you never have to wait in line for any of the park’s 18 rides. Instead, you’ll just swipe the band and come back to the attraction at a designated time.

Just be sure to wait 30 minutes after stuffing your face before getting back in the water. Or is that not actually a thing?