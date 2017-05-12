United Airlines Tried to Get in on the Wendy’s ‘Nugget Boy’ Action — But Twitter Was Not Having It

Cater Wilkerson, affectionately known as “Nugget Boy”, became the holder of the most retweeted Tweet of all time on Tuesday with his plea for free Wendy’s chicken nuggets—and now everyone wants a piece of him, including United Airlines.

The airline company—who has had a string of negative incidents lately after a passenger was brutally dragged off an overbooked flight—first tweeted at Wilkerson when he set out to get 18 million retweets in exchange for a year of free chicken nuggets.

“If you get the 18 million RTs, we’ll give you a free flight to take you to any @Wendys in the world in a city we serve,” they tweeted. “Good luck!”

Of course, the 16-year-old Nevada high school student didn’t reach the 18 million but instead surpassed Ellen DeGeneres‘ Oscars selfie, which previously held the title, with over 3.6 million retweets and counting. That was good enough for Wendy’s, who donated $100,000 in Wilkerson’s name to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and granted the teen his nuggs.

“Hey @carterjwm, congrats on your world record!” United tweeted after the news. “It’s time to decide where in the world you’d like to visit a @Wendys! DM to get the [plane] rolling.”

Naturally, the message set off the Twitter world, warning Wilkerson to take the offer with caution. Below are a few of the sassiest responses:

It is unclear whether Wilkerson will redeem his free flight regardless.