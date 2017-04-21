Starbucks Barista Has Meltdown Over the Unicorn Frappuccino: ‘Please Don’t Get It’

Not everything is rainbows and unicorns.

A Starbucks barista took to Twitter on Thursday to discourage customers from ordering the Unicorn Frappuccino, a colorful new beverage at Starbucks.

The drink, an appealing purple and blue coffee drink that turns pink when you stir it, caused an Instagram craze and received mixed reviews for its taste. Braden Burson, a barista from Colorado, had a meltdown as he described the pains it took to make the sugary drink.

“Today, it came out, and I have to tell you, PLEASE DON’T GET IT,” Burson yelled. “I have never been so stressed out in my entire life, it has been insane! I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose. If you love us, as baristas, DON’T ORDER IT!”

Burson wasn’t done yet. His rant continued, pleading with Starbucks customers to order a different drink.

“It’s so difficult to make!” he said. “And people were coming in, left and right, drive thru and in the front! So, for the love of God and everything that is good: Don’t. Get. The. Unicorn. Frappuccino.”

A previous press release from Starbucks describes the frappuccino as being “made with a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle,” then finished with “vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping.”

Burson told the Associated Press that he didn’t think his video would get any publicity and that he didn’t intend to “downgrade” the drink.

“It’s a great drink,” he told the AP in a Facebook message. “But it is difficult to make when there are like 20 fraps all at once both front and drive thru.”

According to the AP, Starbucks released a statement Thursday saying that the Unicorn Frappuccino had “exceeded everyone’s expectations.” The outlet reported that is was reaching out to Burson “to talk about his experience and how to make it better.”

Burson isn’t the only Starbucks employee stressed out over the limited edition drink. A Reddit page called “Save a Barista” shows a meme that reads, “Save a barista, order an Americano.”