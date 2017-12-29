Food
Have a Holiday Layover? These Are the Highest-Calorie Menu Items at Popular Airport Restaurants
You might want to steer clear of these dishes if delays have you spending the day at the airport
By Ana Calderone•@anacalderone
Posted on
More
1 of 12
Cinnabon
Caramel Pecan Cinnamon Roll
Calories: 1,080
Caramel frosting and pecans adds an extra 200 calories to the bakery's classic warm bun. If you can't resist that sweet cinnamon smell all together, opt for the Minibon, which clocks in at 350 calories.
2 of 12
McDonald's
Big Breakfast with Hot Cakes
Calories: 1,350
With a biscuit, hot sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns and a stack of hot cakes, this all-day breakfast has everything you want if you're looking to chow down—but it'll cost you 65g of fat and 155g of carbs.
3 of 12
Starbucks
Peppermint White Mocha Latte
Calories: 510
Of all the holiday drinks available at the coffee chain, this blend of espresso, white chocolate sauce, peppermint-flavored syrup and steamed milk is the most indulgent.
4 of 12
Nathan's Famous
Super Cheeseburger
Calories: 960
Instead of this stacked sandwich, you're better off sticking to one of the chain's classic beef hot dogs for 280 calories. Just be sure to also avoid the bacon ranch cheese fries, which will add 790 calories to your order.
5 of 12
Panda Express
Fried Rice
Calories: 520
Though it's only a side, the white rice made with with soy sauce, eggs, peas, carrots and green onions has 50 more calories than their popular main dish Beijing Beef.
6 of 12
Subway
Chicken & Bacon Ranch Melt
Calories: 590
Thanks to Monterey cheddar cheese and crispy bacon, this 6-inch sub packs in 30g of fat—but it also boasts 37g of protein if you're looking to justify your choice.
7 of 12
TGI Fridays
Loaded Potato Skins with Ranch and Sour Cream
Calories: 1,620
With eight potato halves to go around, hopefully you'll be splitting that heafty calorie count with an airport buddy.
8 of 12
Chili's
Honey Chipotle Crispers & Waffles
Calories: 2,480
If you skip the Belgian waffles you'll save 710 calories and still get that yummy sweet and savory combination.
9 of 12
Burger King
Bacon King Sandwich
Calories: 1,150
Two 1/4-lb. beef patties, thick cut bacon and American cheese means you're getting more than half the recommended calories for the day in just one meal.
10 of 12
Auntie Anne's
Cinnamon Sugar Nuggets
Calories: 490
These little balls of joy may look innocent but one cup packs 150 more calories than the original soft pretzel. The upside is that the nuggets allow you to portion control—that is if you've got serious willpower.
11 of 12
Dunkin' Donuts
Frozen Dunkin' Coffee Maple Pecan Swirl with Cream
Calories: 800
Don't be fooled that it's a drink—this medium-size sipper comes with 129g of sugar. If you're looking to satisfy a sweet tooth, the original glazed donut is considered a better choice with only 260 calories.
12 of 12
Buffalo Wild Wings
Thai Curry Boneless Wings
Calories: 2,610
The sweet and spicy sauce is really what'll do you in here—it adds 620 calories to your meal, while the spicy garlic and honey BBQ only set you back 200 and 240 calories, respectively.