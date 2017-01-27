Trevor Noah Got Ahold of President Trump’s Copycat Inauguration Cake — But It’s Not Edible

President Donald Trump‘s controversial inauguration cake appears to still be intact and uneaten—but don’t worry about it going bad any time soon.

In case you need a refresher on the subject—it’s been quite a week since Trump was sworn in—the cake made waves on social media last weekend when celebrity baker Duff Goldman pointed out that the design was essentially an exact replica of the cake he made for President Obama‘s inauguration four years earlier.

On Thursday night, Trevor Noah announced on The Daily Show that he had received a hot tip on the copycat confection. “Someone called after the inauguration and they were like ‘Hey, I can give you guys Donald Trump’s cake’,” Noah said. “And then we came to work yesterday and Donald Trump’s cake was here at the building. Someone had brought it.”

Unlike Goldman’s cake for Obama, though, this one was not exactly edible. “You should know, technically it’s not a cake. It’s all Styrofoam, except for the piece that Trump cut into,” he said, pointing to the empty spot on the bottom tier of the cake that appears to still have icing and fruit filling residue.

“Isn’t this the perfect metaphor for Donald Trump’s presidency?” Noah asked viewers in the clip above. “Think about it: He says there’s a cake; you see the cake; the cake looks just as good as Obama’s cake. I’m gonna replace Obama’s cake with something much better,” he joked, adding, “And then you realize afterwards this is not a cake. This thing is all Styrofoam. Just like Trump’s administration, this cake is terrible for the environment.”

The show then asked Twitter for ideas on what to do with the cake, and, of course, many opinions were shared.

Send it to Kellyanne Conway and tell her it's an alternative dessert.#TrumpCake @TheDailyShow — Is it 2020 yet? (@Imperator_Lexa) January 27, 2017

Use the #TrumpCake as a step stool to help Mexican immigrants over the Wall — John (@JohnW1016) January 27, 2017

Send the cake to Putin for his birthday with a love letter from Trump #TrumpCake — emø dylan ren (182) (@DylanShomper) January 27, 2017

Goldman also couldn’t resist offering up a suggestion.

Well, it isn't actually cake, so…put it in the closet and use it in 4 years? https://t.co/2kXseid97t — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 27, 2017

On Saturday, Washington D.C.-based bakery Buttercream Bake Shop claimed they had been specifically asked to replicate Obama’s design—and they would be giving profits from the cake to charity.

“Best part is all the profits are being donated to @humanrightscampaign, one of our favorite charities who we have loved working with over the years,” the bakery wrote. “Because basic human rights are something every man, woman and child~ straight, gay or the rainbow in between~ deserve!”