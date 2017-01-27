Trevor Noah Got Ahold of President Trump’s Copycat Inauguration Cake — But It’s Not Edible

President Donald Trump‘s controversial inauguration cake appears to still be intact and uneaten—but don’t worry about it going bad any time soon.
In case you need a refresher on the subject—it’s been quite a week since Trump was sworn in—the cake made waves on social media last weekend when celebrity baker Duff Goldman pointed out that the design was essentially an exact replica of the cake he made for President Obama‘s inauguration four years earlier.
On Thursday night, Trevor Noah announced on The Daily Show that he had received a hot tip on the copycat confection. “Someone called after the inauguration and they were like ‘Hey, I can give you guys Donald Trump’s cake’,” Noah said. “And then we came to work yesterday and Donald Trump’s cake was here at the building. Someone had brought it.”
Unlike Goldman’s cake for Obama, though, this one was not exactly edible. “You should know, technically it’s not a cake. It’s all Styrofoam, except for the piece that Trump cut into,” he said, pointing to the empty spot on the bottom tier of the cake that appears to still have icing and fruit filling residue.
“Isn’t this the perfect metaphor for Donald Trump’s presidency?” Noah asked viewers in the clip above. “Think about it: He says there’s a cake; you see the cake; the cake looks just as good as Obama’s cake. I’m gonna replace Obama’s cake with something much better,” he joked, adding, “And then you realize afterwards this is not a cake. This thing is all Styrofoam. Just like Trump’s administration, this cake is terrible for the environment.”
The show then asked Twitter for ideas on what to do with the cake, and, of course, many opinions were shared.
Goldman also couldn’t resist offering up a suggestion.
On Saturday, Washington D.C.-based bakery Buttercream Bake Shop claimed they had been specifically asked to replicate Obama’s design—and they would be giving profits from the cake to charity.
Excited to share the cake we got to make for one of last night's inaugural balls. While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else's work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one. @duff_goldman originally created this for Obama's inauguration 4 years ago and this years committee commissioned us to re-create it. Best part is all the profits are being donated to @humanrightscampaign, one of our favorite charities who we have loved working with over the years. Because basic human rights are something every man, woman and child~ straight, gay or the rainbow in between~ deserve! (Check out Tuesday's Instagram post to see how much we were able to donate!)
