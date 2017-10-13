People

Food

See Trisha Yearwood Dress Up As Husband Garth Brooks Just in Time for Halloween

By @jessfect

Posted on

Jason Merritt/Getty

Trisha Yearwood might make you do a double-take during the latest episode of her Food Network show.

The host of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen posted a sneak peek of Saturday’s show where she dressed up as her husband, country music star Garth Brooks as part of her Halloween special.

“This is not a #TBT!” Yearwood posted. “This is Saturday’s episode of #TrishasKitchen! Do I make a good Garth?”

To dress the part of her husband of nearly 12 years, Yearwood wore (and perhaps borrowed) a black and white shirt, similar to the one he wore for the cover of his 1992 album The Chase, completing the look with a headset mic, blue jeans, fake facial hair, and, of course, a black cowboy hat.

The chef and country singer was joined by her friend, hairstylist Glenda Martin, who wore a curly blonde wig and brown blazer, acting as Yearwood.

“We got the wig and teased it up a little bit,” Martin says. “And then we sprayed it a little bit so it was the perfect Trisha Yearwood.”

Catch the full episode — including how to make jack-o’-lantern stuffed peppers, roasted butternut squash hummus, caramel apples and a black light cocktail — on Oct. 14 at 10:30 a.m. E.T.