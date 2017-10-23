Vegetables from Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Target Are Being Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Outbreak

Mann Packing is recalling several versions of their packed vegetables due to a possible listeria outbreak.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency discovered a single positive result while randomly testing their products on Oct. 19. While no illnesses associated with the products have reported so far, customers in the U.S. and Canada are urged to consult the full list that are possibly affected.

The following popular brands are part of the recall: Archer Farms at Target, kohlrabi salad blend sold at Trader Joe’s, Signature Farms sold at Albertsons, and several Mann’s branded veggie packages. The recalled products have expired with “best if used by” dates from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20. These “use by” dates can be found on the front of all Mann Packing product.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

“As a mom, I work hard every day to ensure that our products are safe for our kids and our families, which is why we made the choice to take this very cautious approach and recall our products,” Gina Nucci, Mann Packing’s director of corporate marketing, said in a statement.

WATCH THIS: Food Hack: Make Leftover Candy Corn Cornbread

While the company is working to remove the possibly-contaminated products from store shelves, people who have already purchased any of the listed products can either bring them back to the store for a refund or discard the product entirely. Customers are urged not to consume any items on the list.