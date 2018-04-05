If you didn’t like kale before, you’re probably not about to start now.

A shopper at a Washington, D.C. Trader Joe’s got an unpleasant surprise when she got home to unload her bag of groceries on Tuesday. Inside a bag of cut, cleaned and ready to cook kale, Grace Goldstein found a “very dead” lizard.

Upon first glance, the tiny, full grown lizard caused a bit of confusion, Goldstein tells PEOPLE. “It was a back and forth between denial and horror, which amounted to a lot of asking my boyfriend to see the bag of kale and identify the lizard and shrieking and pushing it away and refusing to go near it…and then asking to see it again,” she said.

The project manager then proceeded to place the bag of greens in her freezer to preserve the reptile.

“We had reached out to TJ corporate and weren’t sure if we were also going to bring it back to the local store where we bought it and didn’t want a decomposing lizard in the fridge,” Goldstein said. “It’s a little too close to my late night ice cream for comfort.”

The supermarket chain is currently investigating her complaint but she has yet to hear back further.

This Person Found an Entire Lizard in Their Trader Joe's Kale https://t.co/g1MVyuCp08 via @Cooking_Light glad you’re better at twitter than I am @KateBerner ! I firmly stand by the fact that lizards are not the green I was looking for when I got this kale! — Grace Goldstein (@GoldsteinGrace) April 4, 2018

I’m the number 1 #traderjoes apologist, but this lizard in my friend’s kale isn’t great… pic.twitter.com/mLd5gOxk1Y — Kate Berner (@KateBerner) April 4, 2018

Shortly after the incident, Goldstein’s friend Kate Berner uploaded a photo of the lizard kale on Twitter and inspired other TJ’s enthusiasts to share their unfortunate finds in food products. One user posted a photo of a “2 feet long” piece of hair that came out of an ice cream sandwich.

As for whether Goldstein will ever eat kale again, “I’m really into spinach now,” she said.

A representative for Trader Joe’s did not immediately respond to request for comment.