These Tostitos Chip Bags Will Tell You When You’re Too Drunk to Drive

This article originally appeared on FWx.

Whether you’re rooting for the New England Patriots or Atlanta Falcons, one team we can always get behind is beer. Win or lose, drinking on Super Bowl Sunday is pretty much inevitable, which also makes it one of the most unsafe driving days of the year.

As a way to combat the stupid decision to get behind the wheel after a few too many, Tostitos is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to offer breathalyzer-inspired chip bags with Uber promo codes.

The cleverly-concocted “Party Safe” bags feature an alcohol sensor that turns red if alcohol is detected on your breath (the cue to give someone your keys immediately). In addition, the bag’s UPC code can be entered into the Uber app’s “Add Promo Code” for an immediate $10 discount.

Tostitos’ goal, other than to provide a perfect companion to salsa and guacamole, is to remove 25,000 cars from the road on game day. While this may seem like no easy feat, it’s definitely one of the most clever campaigns we’ve seen in a long time.

Tostitos marketing department: 7, irresponsible partygoers: 0.