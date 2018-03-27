Restaurant Chef Responds to Vegan Protestors By Butchering a Deer Leg in Front of Them

A chef at Antler restaurant in Toronto gave vegan protestors a shock on Friday when he brought a deer leg to the window and proceeded to carve it in front of them.
According to BlogTO.com, the restaurant is well-known in the area for serving foie gras and meats that are local to Canada including bison, boar, rabbit, duck and deer. In the video that’s gone viral on Twitter, chef Michael Hunter appears to place the raw meat on the table right by the window and begins breaking it down in front of the protestors.
“To taunt the activists, he’s brought the leg of a recently murdered deer to this dining area,” the person filming the video says.
Marni Jill Ugar, the vegan activist who organized the protest, tells PEOPLE this was her fifth time protesting Antler, and she chose the restaurant to “debunk the myth” that they serve ethical, humane meat.
Ugar also claims that 30 minutes after the incident, Hunter returned to the window to eat the cooked deer leg. “I felt bad, because, I mean, who is the joke on? The deer?” she says. “I don’t see myself as the victim. I see the animal as the victim.”
As the video has made the Internet rounds, some Twitter users have shown their support for the chef and the restaurant.
But others were disappointed with the way Hunter handled the protestors.
Some raised questions about whether or not Hunter was violating food safety standards by carving it in the window on what appears to be a dining table, even though it was on a cutting board. The Toronto health inspectors vowed they would investigate the incident.
Ugar says the group plan to return to Antler to open up a dialogue about veganism and the protocol of his restaurant.
Antler did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.