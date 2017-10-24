Food
Revisit the Top Stranger Things Food Moments to Get You Excited for the New Season
From Eleven’s signature Eggo waffles to Dustin’s affinity for snacks, these scenes are bound to get you hyped for some brand new Stranger Things, returning October 27.
When Mike eats maple syrup and eggs
Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers
In the very beginning of the first episode, Joyce Byers calls Karen Wheeler to find out where her son Will is. While they’re on the phone, the camera cuts to Mike pouring maple syrup on his scrambled eggs. Nancy says, "That's disgusting," to which Mike retorts, “You're disgusting," and he proceeds to reach over to Nancy’s plate and pour maple syrup in her eggs. "What the hell, Mike?!"
When Eleven discovers fast food
Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers
Eleven breaks out of the lab, wanders through the woods and happens upon fast-food joint Benny’s Burgers. She sneaks into the kitchen in her dirty hospital gown and sees a basket of fries that has been cleared from a table. At first cautiously, and then ravenously, she stuffs fries into her mouth. When she is caught by Benny, she grabs the basket of fries and runs. He catches her and gruffly yells in her face, "Do you think you can steal from me, boy?” Once he realizes she is in trouble and also a girl, Benny gives Eleven a burger that she devours in front of him
When Eleven tries Eggos for the first time
Chapter Two: The Weirdo on Maple Street
The morning after Eleven stays in Mike's basement for the first time, he stuffs an Eggo waffle into his jacket pocket before sitting down with his family for breakfast. He quickly finishes off a couple toaster waffles of his own before running down the stairs to bring Eleven her morning meal. It is over this first waffle that Eleven tells Mike she is in trouble with bad people who want to hurt her. Pretty heavy breakfast conversation.
When Barb is dinner
Chapter Two: The Weirdo on Maple Street
We're really sorry in advance for considering this a food moment. But hey, it was for someone, er, something. At Steve’s party, Barb cuts her hand trying to shotgun a beer by the pool. She further isolates herself from the group when they go inside and she decides to sit outside on the diving board with her legs dangling over the water. The moment a drop of her blood hits the turquoise pool water, the Demogorgon gobbles Barb right up. Barb is dinner. Again, we're sorry.
When Dustin comes prepared
Chapter Three: Holly, Jolly
As the crew prepares for their first attempt to find Will, Mike asks Lucas and Dustin if they have all the supplies. Lucas lists the contents of his backpack as he shows off each piece of equipment. "Binoculars, from ‘Nam. Army knife, also from ‘Nam. Hammer, camouflage bandana and the wrist rocket," he boasts. Then Mike asks Dustin what he brought. Dustin turns his backpack upside down and lets its contents spill out onto the table. "Alrighty," Dustin says, "so we've got Nutty Bars, Bazooka, Pez, Smarties, Pringles, Nilla wafers, apple, banana and trail mix." Now this is appropriate preparation.
When Eleven steals the Eggos
Chapter Six: The Monster
After Mike, Lucas and Eleven get in a fight, Eleven runs off to fend for herself. She awakens in the woods and she's hungry. She walks into a grocery store in her signature look: pink dress, blue windbreaker, buzz cut and a bit of dried blood below one nostril. Needless to say, her appearance draws stares from fellow shoppers and shopkeepers. One asks if she’s lost. Eleven calls him a "mouth breather" and grabs four boxes of Eggos from the freezer case. The shopkeeper runs after her calling her a thief and she just uses her powers to shatter the glass door on him and walks out with her arms full of boxes of frozen waffles like a boss.
When Dustin finds the pudding
Chapter Eight: The Upside Down
Chief Hopper and Joyce venture off to find Will, Nancy and Jonathan concoct a plan to kill the Demogorgon and the kids are stuck in the school gymnasium hiding from the bad guys. Right after they agree to stay put for safety, Dustin starts to walk off. "I'm just going to get some chocolate pudding," he says, "I'm telling you, lunch lady Phyllis hoards that shit." When he and Lucas find the pudding stash, Dustin says, "I knew she was hoarding it. Always lying, saying she's out. Bald faced liar." The situation is intense but even under those circumstances we might prioritize pudding, too.
When Eleven learns about pudding
Chapter Eight: The Upside Down
The pudding also introduces a whole different kind of important moment. After explaining that pudding is chocolate goo, Mike gets all emotional. "Don't worry, when all this is over you won't have to keep eating junk food and leftovers like a dog anymore. My mom, she's a pretty awesome cook. She can make you whatever you like," he tells her. "Eggos?" Eleven asks. "Yea, Eggos, but real food, too," he says. Then Mike tells Eleven that he wants his family to take care of her and that she can even have his bedroom. He says that Nancy can be like her sister, but he squirms when she asks if he will be like her brother. Instead, he tells her he wants to bring her to the Snowball dance and then (SPOILER ALERT) Mike kisses Eleven.
When Eleven might be alive
Chapter Eight: The Upside Down
Though she seemingly disintegrated when she killed the Demogorgon, chief Hopper gives us reason to believe Eleven is still alive. A month after she vanished, it’s Christmas Eve and we see the chief journeying into the snow-covered woods to put a stack of plastic-wrapped Eggos on a plastic plate inside a wooden box amongst the trees. It was enough to sustain both her and us through until next season.
