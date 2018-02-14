Bravo Reveals the Filming Location for the Next Season of Top Chef

Get excited, Kentucky residents, because Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons and Graham Elliot are heading your way.

Season 16 of Top Chef is officially set to be filmed in Louisville, Lexington and Lake Cumberland starting this spring with episodes airing later this year.

“We are always looking for rising culinary destinations and are looking forward to planting our flag in Kentucky and soaking up a diverse region of the country that we haven’t yet explored on Top Chef,” said Shari Levine, executive vice president, current production, Bravo Media. “Kentucky has a strong food identity and we know our incoming chefs will be inspired by the bourgeoning culinary scene, known for its innovative takes on Southern cuisine, melding flavors and use of Kentucky’s agricultural bounty.”

RELATED: Everything We Know About Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Soon-to-Open Restaurant

Kristen Branscum, the commissioner of Kentucky Department of Tourism adds: “Kentucky is internationally known for its bourbon and horses, but our rich culinary culture is an unexpected, hidden gem. Our robust agricultural offerings and unique approach to food in every region of the state, combined with Kentucky’s natural outdoor beauty will surprise and delight the Top Chef viewers.”

The current season of the Bravo cooking show has four episodes left, counting down to the finale in Aspen. This week’s episode takes place in Telluride where the four remaining chefs are reunited with the winner of Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen.

WATCH THIS: WATCH: Padma Lakshmi Eats How Many Calories a Day on the ‘Top Chef’ Set?!

Casting for Season 16 is currently underway and people can apply by visiting bravotv.com/topchefcasting.

Top Chef airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.