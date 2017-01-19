Restaurant Wars! Get a Sneak Peek of the Dramatic Fight on Tonight's Top Chef

Prepare for a flurry of expletives and accusations in this exclusive preview of tonight’s dramatic episode of Top Chef.

In this season, the 14th cycle of the hit Bravo series, eight returning chefs have been competing against eight new contestants. The clip above features two veteran chefs — John Tesar (Season 10: Seattle) and Katsuji Tanabe (Season 12: Boston) — going head-to-head in the kitchen over tomato preparation and plating with just one hour left until service.

“I don’t want to be that guy always fighting with people,” chef Tesar says to Tanabe after we hear the beginning of the exchange.

Tanabe makes a case for himself when the camera pans to him, arguing that Tesar, who says he took over the executive chef role, is not contributing enough.

“The whole point of being an executive chef during Restaurant Wars is you’re cooking as well. You’re not just being the 1970s chef who’s having a drink, expediting, flirting with the servers,” Tanabe says.

After more heated back-and-forth and a demanded apology, the camera pans back to the bespectacled Tesar, who concedes, “I’ve spent a lot of time in self-reflection and therapy. I think five years ago I would have knocked Katsuji on his f—– ass.”

“People are freaking out. Trust me,” another contestant chimes in at the clip’s end.

Will Padma sense embroiled tension when she taste tests? Catch more kitchen frenzy tonight at 9 pm E.T. on Bravo.