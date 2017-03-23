Top Chef's Next Filming Location Is Announced — And We Think You'll Be Excited

Top Chef fans, get ready to set your sights on a new location — Colorado!

Bravo announced on Thursday that season 15 will start filming in the state this spring. All of the judges including host and judge Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons and Graham Elliot are returning.

“We are always on the hunt for the next great culinary destination and Colorado is fast becoming a hot spot for young chefs and foodies, making it an ideal backdrop for our upcoming season,” Shari Levine, Executive Vice President, Current Production, Bravo Media, said in a statement. “Our new cheftestants will have an abundance of inspiration to pull from as they cook amid the awe-inspiring scenery and explore the bourgeoning culinary scenes from cities to mountain resorts.”

The cheftestants will be exploring the culinary atmospheres of three of Colorado’s most scenic cities: Denver, Boulder, and Telluride.

Season 15 is expected to premiere later this year.