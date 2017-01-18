Go Inside Top Chef Alum Dale Talde's Brooklyn Home and See What He Really Cooks for Dinner

If you need some inspiration to splurge on a steak night, look no further than this weeknight recipe from chef Dale Talde.

In the video above, the Top Chef veteran shows us what he really cooks for dinner, and gives a tour of his Brooklyn apartment. On display? His PEOPLE Magazine spread with his fellow cheftestants from 2008 — with then President-elect Barack Obama gracing the cover.

“It was one of the first times I was in a magazine,” Talde recalls. “Unbeknownst to us, the cover was already picked, but when Obama won they changed the cover to put him on it. When we realized that we were part of the same issue, it was really kind of important for us.”

“It’s crazy how if you look at the picture of Obama eight years ago, he has aged crazy,” he continues. “And so have a lot of us. I think Tom [Colicchio]’s lost a bunch of weight; Padma [Lakshmi] is beautiful as always — she’s ageless like a vampire.” As for himself? “Eight years ago I was young and handsome and not bitter; now I’m fat and old and decrepit.”

In his fridge, he keeps plenty of condiments and ingredients to whip up a meal at a moment’s notice. “Because my wife’s Korean, we always have tofu in the house. I always have things like mustard and anchovies and capers and pickles, because I always know I can make dinner with something if I have that,” he says.

Get Talde’s foolproof steak recipe below, which he wraps in seaweed with rice and kimchee to make Korean ssam.

Dale Talde’s Korean Steak Ssam

1 16-oz. ribeye steak

Salt and pepper

Oil

4 tbsp. butter

2 cloves garlic

Soy sauce

2 cups cooked rice (1 cup of water for 1 cup of rice)

4 oz. store-bought Kimchee

1 package store-bought Kim (Korean seaweed)

1. Rub rib eye with salt and pepper. In a pan coated with oil over high heat, add the rib eye and cook until nicely browned, about 3 minutes. Flip the steak and turn the heat down to medium. Add the butter and garlic to the pan, tilting and basting the steak with a spoon. Transfer to plate and let rest, along with the butter and juices, for at least 5 minutes. Drizzle with a bit of soy sauce.

2. Slice steak against the grain. Pile rice, kimchee and sliced steak on top of seaweed, and wrap.