Tom Hanks Gives White House Reporters a $2,000 Coffee Maker to ‘Keep Up the Good Fight’

In addition to being an excellent tipper, Tom Hanks is a believer in a free—and caffeinated—press.

On Thursday, Reuters White House and politics reporter Steve Holland tweeted out a photo of a fancy espresso machine the actor sent to reporters covering the Trump administration. “Thankx [sic] to @tomhanks for the new coffee machine for the schlubs in the WH press room,” he wrote.

The gift was accompanied by a note from Hanks, which reads: “Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially the truth part.” The letter also features Bill Mauldin’s Pulitzer prize-winning World War II drawing, which depicts the juxtaposition of the reality of war for American soldiers on the ground versus how it was being reported back home.

In case you’re thinking of buying a new coffee maker yourself (and don’t have a Tom Hanks in your life to gift you one), this one appears to be a Pasquini Espresso Machine, which goes for between $1,740 and $2,219, depending on the model.

Hanks’ act of good will comes at a time when President Trump has continued to heighten his criticism of what he considers a biased media, denouncing stories as “fake news”, calling certain publications “the enemy of the American people,” and barring outlets like CNN and the New York Times from a press briefing.