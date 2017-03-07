Tom Brady Launches Meal Kit Service So You Can Eat Like Him for $78 Per Week

Becoming a Super Bowl MVP might be out of the picture for you, but eating like one is within reach.

Five-time champion Tom Brady is partnering with vegan meal kit company Purple Carrot to bring plant-based dinners to your home via the subscription delivery service.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who once confessed he’s never had a strawberry or sip of coffee in his life (!), says the meals are designed for someone “looking to achieve or sustain their own peak performance.”

“Whether that’s in the gym, on the field, or at work. We want to inspire everyone — not just athletes — to be their best, and I think these meals will be a big step in that direction,” Brady told CNBC in an email.

Each TB12 Performance Meal kit feeds two people and costs $78 a week for three meals. And similar to the strict diet the Brady-Bündchen household follows, customers can expect each meal to be gluten-free, high in protein and low in refined sugar.

Many of the recipes are inspired by or expected to come directly from Brady’s $200 TB12 Nutrition Manual, which features foods like avocado ice cream and sweet potato gnocchi with escarole.

If the meal kits are anything like his cookbook, which sold out in no time after its release, you’ll want to jump on pre-ordering the subscription service today.