Cheat Day! Tom Brady Eats His First Strawberry Ever and Impressively Chugs a Beer

Tom Brady is notorious for his incredibly strict diet — no white sugar, white flour, MSG, caffeine, fungus, dairy or nightshades — but all it took was some peer pressure from Stephen Colbert for the football star to get a little wild.

The New England Patriots quarterback, 40, famously told New York Magazine in 2016, “I’ve never eaten a strawberry in my life. I have no desire to do that.”

Brady echoed those sentiments on The Late Show Monday, telling the host that despite never having one, he hated even the smell of the red fruit.

“That’s springtime, Tom,” Colbert joked.

Colbert presented the athlete with a bowl of strawberries, daring Brady to take a bite. And after some convincing, the NFL MVP couldn’t turn down the challenge.

His conclusion? “Not that bad.”

“I did it,” Brady declared. “Mom, are you proud of me?”

Brady, who stopped by the talk show to promote his new book The TB12 Method, revealed he’s come a long way from the diet of his younger years, which included pizza, cheeseburgers and beer all regularly on the menu.

“You don’t drink beer?” Colbert asked as soon as he named the drink.

“Rarely,” Brady responded.

Without missing a beat, the host pulled two glasses of the beverage out from behind his desk.

“I was a pretty good beer chugger back in the day,” the football star warned Colbert before they decided to make it a competition.

Brady downed the beverage impressively, even having time to finish the last swig he missed before Colbert was done.

“That was good,” Brady said, smiling. He added, “That was really good!”

WITNESS HISTORY! Notable strawberry hater #TomBrady eats one for the FIRST TIME in his life! 🍓#LSSC pic.twitter.com/M5fKwGDCq3 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 13, 2018

Brady’s abilities have been exposed before, when teammate Brian Hoyer told ESPN’s Mike Reiss that the quarterback won a contest among the team during a road trip.

“You have linemen, Julian Edelman, they all think they are going to win,” Hoyer said. “Then someone says, ‘I heard Tom is really great at chugging a beer.’ We don’t usually get to experience him like this, but we finally coax him into doing it.”

Continued Hoyer, “He does it, and let me tell you, you couldn’t have poured out the beer faster into a glass. It was unbelievable. And he slams the mug on the table and puts both fists in the air. He walks away with a look on his face that said, ‘You really thought you were going to beat me on this?’”

But most of the time, Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen are fans of their healthy meals and the way their diet makes them feel.

“I’m 39 and I get to play football for a living. There are not a lot of people who get that chance,” Brady told New York Magazine two years ago. “Part of that is because of the way that I treat my body. I don’t believe you could be a 39-year-old quarterback in the NFL and eat cheeseburgers every day.”