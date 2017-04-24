This Restaurant Recreated the Extravagant, 10-Course Meal Served on the Titanic

To honor the 105th anniversary of the Titanic ship sinking in 1912, Spring House Restaurant, Kitchen and Bar in Winston-Salem, North Carolina partnered with the Winston-Salem Wine Market to develop a dinner that reflects what the passengers ate while aboard the ship.

The prix-fixe meal, which cost $125 a head and included 8 wines, featured food inspiration from the original menus discovered after the ship sank. The 20 guests who attended the April 15th dinner also played Titanic trivia in between courses.

To make the robust three-hour meal a little more doable for modern times, the restaurant’s chef Tim Grandinetti told the Winston-Salem Journal they scaled back the offerings.

“When you look at the Titanic menu, it just shouts classic Auguste Escoffier food,” he said. “So that was interesting to me from the get-go. For one course — which I think must have been the big course, the showstopper — they had lamb, duck, sirloin of beef, green peas, two kind of potatoes, rice and carrots. It was a hell of a course.”

The manager of Winston-Salem Wine Market, Beth Binder, says the wines were carefully chosen for the meal.

“Everything I found in history suggested they served lots of French wines: Chablis, Burgundies and Muscadet,” Binder said. “The sixth course, punch Romaine, is a palate cleanser that I found the recipe for online. Supposedly, it is the actual recipe they used on the ship.”

Take a deep breath, then check out the entire dinner menu below.

First Course: Oysters a la Spring House (with collards and pimento cheese) and canapes a l’Amiral (shrimp with curry butter on crostini), with NV Heidsieck Monopole Blue Label Champagne

Second Course: Consomme Olga (a simple beef and chicken broth) and sautéed scallops, with 2015 Simmonet-Febvre Chablis

Third Course: Chilled salmon with hard-cooked egg and dill sabayon, with 2014 Thierry et Pascale Matrot Bourgogne Blanc

Fourth Course: Filet mignon Lili, featuring foie gras and truffles and cognac cream sauce, over mushroom bread pudding, with 2014 Vincent Girardin Bourgogne Rouge “Cuvée Saint-Vincent”

Fifth Course: Pan-roasted lamb with mint pesto carrots, pea timbale and new potatoes, with 2014 Abbey Court Cotes du Rhone

Sixth Course: Punch Romaine, a palate-cleansing rum and champagne cocktail

Seventh Course: Pan-roasted quail, with bourbon and pancetta demi-glaze, with 2015 Maison Louis Latour Bourgogne Rouge

Eighth Course: Chilled asparagus salad with bacon jam, with 2015 Chateau de la Ragotiére Muscadet Sévre et Maine

Ninth Course: Pate de foie gras

Tenth Course: Vanilla ice cream with salted caramel drizzle and pate a choux (éclair) pastry, with Hidalgo Olorosso Sherry

In 2015, the original lunch menu from the final meal on the ship sold for $88,000.