The Best Internet Reactions to Tina Fey’s ‘Sheet-Caking’ Movement

On Thursday night’s Saturday Night Live Weekend Update, Tina Fey preached between mouthfuls of cake about the cathartic powers of “sheet-caking” as a “grass-roots movement.”

She closed out the SNL summer edition as herself, a University of Virginia alum, in reaction to the violent weekend happenings in Charlottesville—with the help of frosting.

With more far-right rallies planned in the near future, the comedian provided some some comedic relief with advice on how to handle white supremacist mobs going forward. To take her own advice, she nearly finished off an entire sheet cake by herself, preaching between bites. Obviously, it has sparked some reactions on Twitter.

Tina Fey for President. pic.twitter.com/2DoOecjvgh — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) August 18, 2017

Many could relate…

Tina fey on SNL weekend update rn is literally all of us in America rn I seriously love her ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ef7GLYHfUu — AshleyM (@wwefan1991) August 18, 2017

Me watching Tina Fey on #SNL tonight…bringing the truth. 🎂🍰🎂 pic.twitter.com/fE141SUJFY — Shannon Koehn (@shannkoehn) August 18, 2017

The hashtag #sheetcaking has been trending on Twitter since Thursday night.

Another "Sheetcake Thursday." This was to celebrate 50 days out from election. Sept, 2016. #sheetcaking pic.twitter.com/UD78RtQVss — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) August 18, 2017

I support Tina Fey's new #sheetcaking protest movement. A sheet cake a week will only bring more love to the world. 🍰 pic.twitter.com/fOW6cel6VE — Mr. M. McDonald (@Mr_McDonaldDOM) August 18, 2017

The moment has also inspired Carvel to introduce their latest sheet cake, “The Tina”.

Before bringing out her own massive cake, the comedian preached, “order a cake with the American flag on it, and just eat it,” she continued later in the segment, “when you want to yell at them, yell it into the cake,” and it looks like people are doing just that.

It’s safe to say her dessert movement has made waves.