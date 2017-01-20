Stop Everything: Tim Tams Are Now Available in the U.S.

This article originally appeared on Real Simple.

It’s no coincidence that some of our favorite desserts involve some combination of coffee and chocolate. We’ve sung the praises of the 2-ingredient affogato. We’ve dipped espresso meringues into rich melted chocolate, and smothered chocolate cake with coffee frosting. We’ve even sipped a cappuccino from a chocolate-lined waffle cup. So when we heard news that Tim Tams, the beloved Australian biscuit, have landed in the U.S., we were thrilled.

The treat, which is not to be mistaken for a cookie, consists of a layer of chocolate cream sandwiched between two chocolate biscuits. And for a third hit of chocolate, the entire biscuit is dipped in a decadent chocolate coating. Though there was a soft launch in 2009 to prepare for their U.S. debut, the biscuits are now officially available in all major supermarkets, grocery stores, and mass merchandisers across the U.S—just in time for Australia Day on Jan. 26. Flavors include Original, Classic Dark, Chewy Caramel, and Dark Mint, which is exclusive to the U.S.

For those of you wondering where the coffee comes into play, Tim Tams are perhaps best known for the Tim Tam Slam. Here’s how to do it: First, prepare a cup of coffee (or hot chocolate, which is just as tasty). Then, bite off diagonal corners of the biscuit and dip one end into your drink. Now, sip the drink through the other end, and enjoy! When you’re finished, you’ll be left with a coffee-soaked biscuit that’s unexpectedly delicious and totally hits the spot.

For more breaking food news, follow People Food on Facebook.