Tim Hortons Just Introduced a Buffalo Sauce-Flavored Latte and We’re Not Sure How to Feel

Now we’ve really seen it all.

Tim Hortons, the popular Canadian coffee chain that is making its way across the U.S., just introduced a Buffalo Latte—yup, you read that correctly.

While a plate of Buffalo wings with a latte on the side sounds strange in and of itself, they’re taking it a step further. According to the press release from the company, the drink is “made from freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, mocha, and bold Buffalo sauce flavor.” To top it off, it has zesty Buffalo seasoning dusted all over it.

The specialty beverage, sadly (or thankfully?), will only be available at the chain’s locations in Buffalo, NY, home of the Buffalo wing.

It was created to celebrating the launch of the franchise’s new espresso line-up featuring various espresso drinks like lattes, americanos and cappuccinos—all available hot or iced. The other latte flavors available include caramel, vanilla, mocha, and pumpkin spice.

It may seem like a weird way to get your caffeine fix, but we can’t say we’re not intrigued to go try one for ourselves.