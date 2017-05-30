You’ll Be Sipping Tiffani Thiessen’s Spiked Strawberry Lemonade All Summer Long

Strawberry season is official upon us and there’s no better way to take advantage than with fresh strawberry lemonade.

Tiffani Thiessen‘s recipe for the sweet drink, shared exclusively with PEOPLE below and in the new Summer Grilling issue on newsstands now, is her daughter Harper’s favorite.

Not only is the refreshing lemonade kid-friendly but the Dinner at Tiffani‘s star likes to make a separate, grown-up batch with 1 cup of vodka added into the mixture. “We’re able to spike it a little for the adults so you can have it either way,” she told PEOPLE at a recent backyard barbecue at her L.A. home. “Have the serving glasses look differently though, so the kids aren’t picking up their mom’s strawberry lemonade by mistake!”

The best part is you can whip up the big-batch drink in a mason jar dispenser or large pitchers and let guests do the rest.

“I’m really big on self-serve type bars at parties,” says Thiessen. “It’s always helpful when I’m doing everything from drinks to food and dessert to cut corners on that kind of stuff so I’m not having to constantly prep new cocktails all the time.”

For more exclusive recipes from Thiessen, pick up the Summer Grilling issue, on newsstands now.

Tiffani Thiessen’s Strawberry Lemonade

Serves: 6

2 cups sliced fresh strawberries plus more for serving

1 cup fresh lemon juice

½ cup granulated sugar

4 cups water

Lemon slices and fresh mint, for garnish

Process strawberries, lemon juice and sugar in a blender until pureed and smooth, about1 minute. Pour mixture into a large pitcher; stir in water. Chill 1 hour. Serve over ice with sliced strawberries, sliced lemon and mint.

Tip! For an adults-only version, add 1 cup vodka to the recipe above.