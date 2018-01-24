This Is Us Creator Dan Fogelman Defends the Crock-Pot After Latest Episode

In the wake of last night’s episode of This Is Us, a lot of people are having to defend the beloved Crock-Pot.

Spoiler alert! The show finally revealed how Milo Ventimiglia‘s character Jack Pearson presumably dies after a faulty slow cooker sparks a fire, quickly spreading throughout the house. Although the appliance was given to the Pearson family more than 17 years earlier by a neighbor was established as not being reliable, fans were immediately giving up all hope on the iconic kitchen gadget.

“Everyone watching #ThisIsUs tonight just went to unplug their crockpot before they went to bed,” one user wrote.

Everyone watching #ThisIsUs tonight just went to unplug their crockpot before they went to bed. pic.twitter.com/nzIiYozSiI — Adam Jones (@jonesadam89) January 24, 2018

me running into the kitchen to unplug the crockpot that I don’t have #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/dOKYDXZY00 — lauren (@laurenfrey__) January 24, 2018

Next time someone suggest cooking something in a crockpot. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/2HFTh8OGG6 — curt (@CurtIDontPanick) January 24, 2018

One passionate person even created an account for the Pearson Family Crock-Pot.

All of the fuss encouraged the show’s creator Dan Fogelman to make a statement himself.

“Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch?” he tweeted. “Let’s not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together.”

Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let's not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 24, 2018

Although Crock-Pot hasn’t released an official statement, they’ve been commenting with users on their Facebook page who are disheartened.

“Jack Pearson was our Valentine so we equally understand your pain with his loss,” they responded to one concerned commenter. “We love him and we love you too. Don’t further add to our heartbreak by no longer using Crock-Pot Slow Cookers, rest assured our products have been generationally tested by your family and friends.”

While another person asked: “What is your response to This Is Us? So many people are worried now.”

“We’re heartbroken over last night’s episode too!” they replied. “Ruthie, we’re innocent until proven guilty.”