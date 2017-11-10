Food

They Weren’t Always Red! See All the Starbucks Holiday Cups Through the Years

Here’s a look back at the past two decades of Starbucks holiday cups, year by year.

every holiday cup ever
Courtesy of Starbucks

20 Years of Holiday Cheer

Beyond the seasonal beverages Starbucks has become well-known for, the coffee chain also releases another highly-anticipated product as the weather turns cold: the official holiday cup. This year’s 20th anniversary edition encourages customers to grab a set of markers and color in their own rendition of a mostly white, linear design. But lest you think going for a less-red look than in years past is a recent development, a journey back through at 20 years of cups tells a different story.

A few standouts include the first two years, featuring, in 1997, a multi-colored collection of paisley cups that came in jewel tones of green, blue, purple, and magenta, and 1998’s deep purple cup. That’s right, for the first two years Starbucks’ holiday cups didn’t even sport the candy-apple red they’d become known for (even colloquially called “red cups” by some customers). But for the next year, the team at Starbucks sat down and found what would become the cups' signature hue.

“There was a response to that shade of red,” Jon Cannell, manager of Creative Design said in a statement. “It was a joyous color, and it really resonated with customers.” And yet, in 2015, when Starbucks decided to go all-in with a minimalist, ombré cup, people freaked the heck out. Still, the deep red color has popped up on every cup since 1999. Here's a look back at the past two decades of festive Starbucks cups.

starbucks first holiday cups
Courtesy of Starbucks

1997

starbucks holiday cup purple
Courtesy of Starbucks

1998

christmas lights for the holidays
Courtesy of Starbucks

1999

red and beige colored holiday cups teapots and kettles
Courtesy of Starbucks

2000

red stamp and line pattern holiday cups
Courtesy of Starbucks

2001

apple red holiday cups for starbucks
Courtesy of Starbucks

2002

line pattern on red holiday cup
Courtesy of Starbucks

2003

snowflakes holiday cups
Courtesy of Starbucks

2004

starbucks holiday cup round up
Courtesy of Starbucks

2005

negative space image holiday cup
Courtesy of Starbucks

2006

twenty years of holiday cups from starbucks
Courtesy of Starbucks

2007

flashback thursday holiday cups
Courtesy of Starbucks

2008

over twenty years of cups
Courtesy of Starbucks

2009

group design for holiday cups
Courtesy of Starbucks

2010

group shot for different holiday designs
Courtesy of Starbucks

2011

snowman for holiday cups
Courtesy of Starbucks

2012

holiday spirit
Courtesy of Starbucks

2013

bright red
Courtesy of Starbucks

2014

solid red cup
Courtesy of Starbucks

2015

huge group shot for one year
Courtesy of Starbucks

2016

the newest starbucks holiday cups
Courtesy of Starbucks

2017

