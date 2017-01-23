The Surprising Foods That Celebrities Have Sworn Off Eating
From corn to bananas, these foods are strictly off-limits for some stars
Updated
More
1 of 7
TOM BRADY: STRAWBERRIES AND COFFEE
In an interview with New York magazine, the New England Patriots star (who’s married to fellow healthy-eater Gisele Bündchen) revealed that not only does he refuse to eat strawberries — he’s never even tried one. That's right. “I’ve never eaten a strawberry in my life,” he said. “I have no desire to do that.” But that's not his only diet quirk: He also insists he's also never even tried (!!) coffee. "I never had any coffee or anything like that. I just never tried it," he said.
2 of 7
GWYNETH PALTROW: CORN
In the 2016 detox plan on her lifestyle site Goop, Paltrow said she would be giving up corn (as well as the usual suspects like gluten, alcohol and dairy). The diet wasn't permanent, however. "I really don't have any rules," Paltrow said in an interview with Yahoo Beauty. "I really believe in delicious food and enjoying life and not saying no to anything."
3 of 7
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN: PORK
In a game of “Would You Rather” on her app, the Revenge Body and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star answers what seems like a no-brainer for us meat-mongers: Would you rather eat pork or gain 10 pounds? Her choice? “I would for sure rather gain 10 pounds! I don’t think I’ll ever eat pork in my life.” We're not sure where her aversion to pork came from, but at least she still eats fried chicken.
4 of 7
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN: GLUTEN AND DAIRY
In Sept. 2016, Kardashian opened up about removing gluten and dairy from her family's diet. “I kept battling with myself back and forth — like, why am I doing this diet? I have always felt fine before when eating dairy and gluten, but I do believe that we have one life to live and I would like to live it feeling my best," Kardashian wrote in a post on her app. "I have noticed a great positive change in behavior with my children when we stick to a gluten-free and dairy-free diet. I don’t think everyone needs to eat this way but we had muscle testing done, which showed we all have sensitivities to corn, gluten and dairy."
5 of 7
CHRISSY TEIGEN: THE TOPS OF EGG MCMUFFINS
We couldn't not include the supermodel's half-joke, half-tip for eating low carb when you're at McDonald's: Simply remove the top bun, then you're good to go. (We're pretty sure Teigen hasn't sworn off top buns entirely. She's all about balance.)
6 of 7
NICOLAS CAGE: PORK
The actor's reasoning for avoiding any meat coming from pigs is ... untraditional, to say the least. "I actually choose the way I eat according to the way animals have sex," he said in a 2010 interview. "I think fish are very dignified with sex. So are birds. But pigs, not so much. So I don't eat pig meat or things like that. I eat fish and fowl."
7 of 7
HARLEY PASTERNAK: BANANAS
While we don't have hard proof that Pasternak has never eaten a banana in his life, the celebrity trainer has been outspoken about his disdain for the fruit, as well as grapes. "No one is going to live a shorter life if they have bananas or grapes," he said. "I tell my clients to stick to fruits that either have edible skin, edible seeds, or citrus — bananas do not have edible skin, nor do they have edible seeds really, nor is it citrus. Most of the fiber and nutrients that are in a fruit are in a fruit's skin. A banana is just the densest piece of fruit that you can put in your body, and since it doesn't have much fiber, it won't keep you full."