The Surprising Foods That Celebrities Have Sworn Off Eating

HARLEY PASTERNAK: BANANAS

While we don't have hard proof that Pasternak has never eaten a banana in his life, the celebrity trainer has been outspoken about his disdain for the fruit, as well as grapes. "No one is going to live a shorter life if they have bananas or grapes," he said. "I tell my clients to stick to fruits that either have edible skin, edible seeds, or citrus — bananas do not have edible skin, nor do they have edible seeds really, nor is it citrus. Most of the fiber and nutrients that are in a fruit are in a fruit's skin. A banana is just the densest piece of fruit that you can put in your body, and since it doesn't have much fiber, it won't keep you full."