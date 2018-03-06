People Are Sending The Bachelor’s Becca Kufrin 'Beer Money' to Help Her Heartbreak After Shocking Finale

There’s nothing like a few cocktails to help mend a broken heart—according to Bachelor Nation anyway.

After Monday night’s shocking finale, fans of The Bachelor‘s Becca Kufrin have been using the mobile payment app Venmo to send Kufrin money to buy herself some breakup food.

The show’s dramatic twist started with Arie Luyendyk Jr. ending his relationship with Lauren Burnham during the final rose ceremony in Peru, and proposing to Minneapolis-based publicist Kufrin. But after filming wrapped and the newly engaged couple returned back to the U.S., Luyendyk Jr. was unsettled with his decision — admitting on the show that he still had feelings for 26-year-old Burnham.

After having a sit-down conversation with Burnham, Luyendyk Jr. decided to call off his engagement with Kufrin during a weekend trip to Los Angeles.

“There was a better and more tactful way to do it,” Kufrin tells PEOPLE of getting dumped on national television. “A breakup is hard enough, and to have it all filmed and have to re-watch it and know that people all across the country are watching you get your heart broken, it is embarrassing. It’s not fun. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It was like a slap in the face.”

Savvy Internet users were not about to let Kufrin wallow alone, and instead found the reality star’s Venmo account—as first pointed out by Elite Daily—to help cheer her up.

“Girl, Arie is a plain ass bagel,” one user wrote along with their payment. “Here’s some beer money for you until you find your everything bagel.”

“You deserve so much better. Like a margarita🍹,” added another.

One user even suggested eating her feelings: “Go get yourself some queso you deserve it 😘”

Some Venmo users also got really deep:”#teambecca YOU deserve someone who will put you first as I do with my wife, anything else is settling. You need a guy that will lift you further when you’re already high, hold your hand pull you closer when you’re scared and not message other women on the low. #neversettle,” one man wrote.

While others offered sisterhood support: “From one Minneapolis girl to another: you handled yourself with total grace, class and poise last night and you have absolutely nothing to be embarrassed about. You are truly too good for that tool. I’m send you love and strength!!!”

“Been there girl. Sending you all sorts of girl power your way! #ArieSucks,” wrote another.

“For some speakers to blast Beyonce and embrace your strength and badassness,” one user wrote.

Kufrin has not yet responded to the donations to her broken heart fund, but she will appear on After the Final Rose tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.