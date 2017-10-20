5 Thanksgiving Hostess Gifts for Food Lovers

Your Thanksgiving host or hostess has worked hard to plan the event, prepare a multiple-course meal, and keep everyone’s glasses full. It’s just good manners to thank them with a small token of your appreciation.

We’ve rounded up our five favorite gifts to thank the food-loving host in your life. Trust us, any of these picks will get you an invite back to Thanksgiving next year (and maybe even an extra slice of pie in your doggy bag).

Uncommon Goods Olive Server & Pit Bowl

Perfectly paired together for olive-loving hosts, or anyone snacking on a bowl in front of the TV, this bowl duo makes serving olives a cinch. Simply serve them as-is, and discard pits in the removable compartment. Each ceramic piece separates for easy cleaning.

$40, uncommongoods.com

Castillo de Canena First Day Harvest Picual

Connoissuers go wild for this Spanish olive oil brand. The oils in their First Day line have intense aroma and almond, apple, and pepper notes that make for exquisite drizzling.

$35, Amazon

Fez Mini Tangines

These handcrafted ceramics bring North African charm to the table; they’re great for serving salt or condiments.

$59 for a set of 4 tangines, vivaterra.com

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Ohio Maple Syrup

Middle West Spirits ages dark syrup in oak casks for smoky vanilla flavor—it’s way more than a pancake topper.

$18, middlewestspirits.com

Always Fits Agate Ceramic Party Plates

Change up your nightly dinners by adding a little pop of color. This collection of six plates is made from sturdy ceramic and each feature the beautiful natural designs of agate rocks.

$35, alwaysfits.com

This article originally appeared on Cookinglight.com