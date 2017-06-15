A Texas Wendy’s Is Beefing With a Neighboring Store and the Signs Are Hilarious

You can count on Wendy’s to never back down from a challenge. A local outpost of the fast food chain in Lubbock, Texas is engaging in a heated beef with its neighbor across the road, a drinks depot called Pure Water Ice and Tea Company — all via witty roadside signboards.

It all started last month, according to local news reports, when Pure offered local resident Kliff Kingsbury free drinks via its sign. Wendy’s then upped the ante, offering the customer free drinks and food. (Apparently, Kingsbury declined both offers.) But the rivalry has only heated up from there, with the two stores slinging puns back and forth across the road, to the general amusement of passersby — and the internet.

“You want beef, Wendy’s? You’ve got it” read the Pure sign at one point. To which Wendy’s shot back: “Come through and get served — you deserve it!”

On another day, Pure decided to get personal. “Burgers aren’t the only things square at Wendy’s,” they advertised. Wendy’s response? “Everyone knows Wendy’s squares up, you ain’t ’bout that life.” Shots fired. Tweets of the images of the dueling signs have racked up some viral attention online, too. And as the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported, since it’s all in good fun, the two spots have no intention to settle down any time soon.

Battle of 4th and Frankford cracks me up lol. Pure Water said "hey Wendy's that sign looks familiar" before this @Wendys vs @PureWaterIce pic.twitter.com/rT7cRaFpRs — Riley Lookingbill (@rileylookingbil) May 22, 2017

