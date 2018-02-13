Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Dropped by Advertiser After Customers Complain About Her Past

Jenelle Evans was fired by a food delivery company after multiple customers complained about the Teen Mom 2 star’s involvement in their advertisements.

Evans worked with Blue Apron, which delivers ingredients and recipes to subscribers, posting paid Instagram posts promoting the service.

However, customers complained on Twitter about Evans’ involvement with the company stating her past use of homophobic slurs and a criminal record made her unfit to represent the family-focused label.

Blue Apron answered the complaints on Twitter last week, saying “Thanks for reaching out. We will no longer be advertising with Jenelle,” after a customer shared two screenshots of Evan’s son, Kaiser, allegedly yelling to be fed while she appeared frustrated.

The company gave the same response to all customers who tweeted their complaints against Evans. Her rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Thanks for reaching out. We will no longer be advertising with Jenelle. — Blue Apron (@blueapron) February 8, 2018

Last week, people sent Blue Apron screenshots of tweets Evans made in 2012 that included her using a derogatory word for gay men, prompting one person to tweet, “@blueapron Why are you paying homophobic Jenelle Evans to promote your service #boycottBlueApron.”

Another person on Twitter complained about Evan’s previous substance abuse, which the reality TV star has been open about in her book Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom. Evans is currently sober.

The mother of three detailed how opioids quickly began to control her life shortly after she tried it for the first time.

Evans wrote she “won’t glamorize the drug by going into the long details of why people love it so damned much,” but admitted that her “first trip was amazing.”

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Reveals Past Heroin Addiction: ‘I Was Shooting Up Four or Five Times a Day’

“Before I knew it, I was shooting up four or five times a day. I was hooked,” she wrote in the excerpt, obtained by E! News at the time.

The drug soon took its toll: Evans said she lost her family – including son Jace, who was, at one point, under the sole custody of her mother Barbara Evans. Much of Evans’ custody and personal problems with her mother were documented during her time on the MTV show, which she has appeared on since 2011.

“I disowned my mother and siblings and friends, but the truth is no one wants to talk to you when they suspect you’re a junkie,” she said.

Evans previously opened up to PEOPLE about getting clean in 2015, saying that sobriety had made her “more active in my children’s lives.”

She said, “My life has changed so much since I stopped doing drugs — my whole attitude has changed.”

The reality star is now a mom of three: Jace, 8, Kaiser, 3, and Ensley, 13 months.