All the Restaurants Where Teachers Can Get Free Food on Teacher Appreciation Day

If you’re one of the people educating the future generations of America, a few restaurants want to celebrate you. Instead of receiving an apple on your desk, teachers can honor themselves with bagels, chicken sandwiches, pizza, and more!

Some eateries are celebrating the whole National Appreciation Week (May 7-11) while others are offering discounts and freebies on Teacher Appreciation Day (May 8). So if you’re looking for ways to save a little bit of money (and who isn’t?), visit one of these restaurants for free food or a discounted meal. And for those of you chowing down late night who need something to watch to go with your meal, Jimmy Fallon is dedicating an entire Tonight Show episode to educators on Tuesday night.

Bruegger’s

Get your morning bagels catered all week long with 20 percent off all pickup or delivery catering orders.

Chipotle

Stop by between 3 p.m. and closing time on Tuesday with a faculty ID, and receive buy one, get one free burritos, bowls, salads, or order of tacos.

Cici’s

Present this coupon and a teacher ID for a complimentary adult buffet, featuring all-you-can eat pizza, salad, and dessert.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

With a valid faculty ID, get any small beverage for only $1 all week long.

Einstein’s Bagels

You don’t even have to be an educator to take advantage of this deal. Anyone can treat their favorite teacher to a meal on Tuesday with 20 percent off any purchase for pickup or delivery using the code 9053.

MOD Pizza

Stop by any of their 300+ locations for half-off any whole pie or salad with an educator ID on Tuesday.

PDQ

Feast on their classic menu items like honey butter chicken sandwich, tenders and salads on Tuesday, and receive 50 percent off your entire check with a valid teacher ID.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Pick up a sandwich or a salad on Tuesday and be sure to treat yourself with a free fountain drink or cookie to accompany it.

Raising Cane’s

Bring in your school ID between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday and indulge in a free box combo, valid for drive-thru or in store. That’s four chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, one cane’s sauce, Texas Toast, coleslaw, and a regular drink, all on the house.

Salata

Drop by any of these fast-casual salad bars for a BOGO deal on any salad or wrap with your choice of protein.

Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar

Visit this upscale burger chain on Tuesday for a free milkshake to accompany your beef patty.