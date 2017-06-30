Check Out Tara Lipinski’s Lavish 6-Tier Wedding Cake (with Real Roses!)

Tara Lipinski and Todd Kapostasy did not skimp on the details when it came to their stunning wedding cake at their nuptials last weekend.

After saying “I do” on the grounds of the historic Middleton Place in Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday, the newlyweds retreated back to a 100-by-80 ft. tent where guests were greeted with popsicles and a first look at the couple’s eye-catching cake.

Standing at six layers tall, the Ashley Bakery creation was covered in real roses and intricate detailing and each level featured a different flavor. Atop the cake stood a special Gone with the Wind topper (Lipinski was named after the fictional Georgia plantation from the 1939 film).

Guests also feasted on local seasonal fish, chicken in waffle cones with maple bacon remoulade, and fried green tomatoes from Cru Catering.

“Everything was so beautiful, and it went by so fast, but at the same time I was able to take it all in and take mental snapshots of the best day of my life,” Lipinski told PEOPLE. “It was perfect.”