Look alive Halo Top—you’ve got some competition.

Talenti, the best-selling brand of gelato in the U.S., just launched a new line of low-sugar pints filling freezer aisle shelves nationwide.

The three new flavors are vanilla cinnamon, mint cookie crunch, and chocolate fudge swirl—so there’s a taste for every kind of palate. Clocking in at 120 calories per serving with less fat and half the sugar of a regular pint of ice cream, you won’t even feel like you’re cheating on your healthy lifestyle after a couple of spoonfuls. As for the brand’s secret? They’re using monk fruit juice to sweeten things up instead of sugar.

“Our new flavors are inspired by our fans, who were looking for a better-for-you gelato option with half the sugar but the same the delicious taste and texture they’ve come to know and love,” said Josh Hochschuler, founder of Talenti. “And with each new flavor, craftsmanship is still at the heart of our brand. We create unique recipes that source the finest ingredients from throughout the world.”

Along with the guilt-free pints, the company also announced three other new flavors to add to their total of 40 frozen dessert products: cold-brew coffee sorbet, chocolate caramel blondie gelato, and almond butter and honey gelato.