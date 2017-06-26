See Inside This Couple’s Lavish Taco Bell Wedding

Taco bells are ringing for this happy couple!

Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda were the first people to get married at Taco Bell’s Las Vegas Cantina location on Sunday. The pair won an all-expense paid wedding after submitting a 30-second video for the Tex-Mex chain’s Love and Tacos contest, beating out a woman who crafted a wedding dress made entirely of burrito wrappers.

Their big day came complete with a sauce packet bouquet, champagne flutes filled with Twisted Freezes and a feast made up of quesadillas, Cheesy Gordita Crunches, burritos and guacamole. They said “I do” in the restaurant’s wedding chapel surrounded by friends and family.

When it came time for the cake, the couple cut into a two-tiered confection created by Cinnabon. The dessert featured two of the trendiest wedding cake designs right now: It had both a “naked” frosting look and a drip effect. It was then surrounded by Cinnabon Delights.

“I just got married at the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas,” Ryckert said on Taco Bell’s Snapchat. “It was amazing. I am full but there’s more Cinnabon Delights cakes to eat so I gotta get busy with that.”

Ryckert and Monda were also treated to the restaurant’s $600 wedding package, which will become available to the public on August 7 for those feeling inspired to try out a fast food wedding. In addition to an officiated ceremony, the package comes with a Taco Bell garter, bow tie, the sauce packet wedding bouquet, “Just Married” t-shirts and a Taco 12 Pack.

Ryckert, who met Monda online in San Francisco a little over two years ago, says their mutual love of Taco Bell sparked an instant bond. “It was actually one of the first conversations we ever had,” he told PEOPLE after learning he’d won the contest in April. “She told me that she’d pick Taco Bell over a fancy Mexican place any day of the week, and I knew then that we were going to be a great fit.”