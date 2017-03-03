This Bride’s Wedding Dress Is Made Entirely of Taco Bell Wrappers

When one Taco Bell-loving couple heard they could hold their upcoming wedding at the fast food chain’s flagship Las Vegas location, they got to work.

Diane Nguyen and her fiancé of four years, Nick, are just one of many couples who entered the Love & Tacos competition, which grants the winners a free trip to Vegas and a wedding inside the restaurant. But this couple was clearly in it to win it and took their entry to a whole new level when Nguyen wore a dress made of Taco Bell burrito wrappers.

“IT’S TIME TO VOTE!!!!!!!! We didn’t know until recently that it was our dream to get hitched at a Taco Bell,” she posted on Instagram. “We also didn’t know about this contest until we were out of the country and halfway around the world. With help from our friends and a bit of extra hot glue we got off the plane and immediately scrambled to shoot a photo at our local restaurant before the deadline.”

Taco Bell revealed the news of their “wedding package” (appropriately) on Valentine’s Day this year and anyone will be able to say “I do” this summer in their Vegas restaurant for just $600 bucks. The bundle includes a romantic Taco 12 Pack, Taco Bell garter, bow tie, Sauce Packet wedding bouquet, “Just Married” t-shirts, Taco Bell champagne flutes, a Cinnabon Delights Wedding Cake, and of course, the ceremony and officiant.

The winning couple’s $600 fee will be waived and the winners will be determined by public votes on the chain’s website — and this couple is really making their case for yours.

“Taco Bell has been there through the years, from the after school runs, to late meals after work (or a night of partying). Our love for each other is as cheesy as a quesadilla. We’re nachos getting married, it’s going to be a Las Vegas tacover. Lettuce celebrate our love at the Taco Bell Chapel in Vegas, cuz we are ready to guac and roll.”

And the plot just got beefier — if the couple you voted for wins, you could be selected to crash their wedding in Vegas and win $500 in spending cash, which will get you about 500 hardshell tacos.

Voting ends March 5, so get to it.