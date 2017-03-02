Taco Bell Is Testing Some Crazy New Food Mashups

If you’re mourning the tragic, brief life of Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa, the fast food chain has a bevy of other “creative” options up its sleeve.

Select members of the press were treated to an exclusive menu preview at Taco Bell’s test kitchen in Irvine, CA on Tuesday. The results: More unique, albeit familiar flavor mash-ups to satisfy any late-night, post-binge drinking cravings.

Here’s a breakdown of what we can expect and where to find them.

Doritos Quesalupa Crunch

What? In the least surprising move ever, Taco Bell is keeping its Doritos tradition alive with this fried flour tortilla shell stuffed with melted pepper jack cheese and wrapped around a nacho cheese Doritos Locos Taco. The company is dubbing this offering as the “ultimate collision” of two fan favorites: the Doritos Locos Taco and the Quesalupa (with inspiration from the Cheesy Gordita Crunch, because obviously). The taco shell will be available in Nacho Cheese and Cooler Ranch.

Where? Cincinnati

When? Thursday

How much? $3.49

Why? We can only assume Doritos has some sort of kompromat on Taco Bell.

RELATED: You Can Now Get Married at Taco Bell for $600

Chicken Enchilada Wrap

What? It may look like a burrito, but this chicken enchilada wrap is so. much. more. In fact, it’s a burrito stuffed with two individually-rolled chicken tacos. The rest of the burrito boasts the Bell’s traditional seasoned rice, red enchilada sauce, sour cream and a three-cheese blend.

Where? Flint, Mich.

When? Now until April 6

How much? $2.99

Why? Because we should all be able to eat two tacos and convince ourselves we’re only eating one thing.

RELATED: The Most Outrageous Taco Bell Menu Items of All Time

Caesar Crunchwrap

What? Since it’s now being dubbed as one of the healthiest fast food options, it only makes sense for Taco Bell to introduce their take on the ever-so-popular lunchtime Caesar wrap. Rather than a salad bowl, this option features a roasted green chile Caesar dressing with chopped romaine, Parmesan corn crisps, three-cheese blend and tomatoes inside a grilled hexagon-shaped tortilla. Customers can also choose between chicken and steak for the protein.

Where? Nashville

When? Now until April 8

How much? $2.99

Why? Somewhere deep in the FDA regulations is a section mandating all food establishments provide a Caesar option.

Kudos to the Taco Bell culinary team for winning the updated menu game. While they may be focused on creating every iteration of every Taco Bell item to have ever existed, it’s refreshing to know that Doritos-inspired cuisine and food stuffed inside of food will simply never go out of style. The unsophisticated palates of the world thank you.

This article originally appeared on Food & Wine.